IndiGo Offers Discount On Flight Tickets Today, Travel Period And Other Details Here

#6ETakeoffTuesday is here! Book your flight between 12pm – 6pm using the IndiGo mobile app & get 10% off. Use promo code: APPPRMO. Know More: https://t.co/ym93YYEoFXpic.twitter.com/tqskinFAUj— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) May 8, 2018
5 things to know about IndiGo's #6ETakeoffTuesday offer:
1. IndiGo's offer is applicable on limited bookings per flight, available on first come first serve basis. Discount is not applicable on airport charges and government taxes, said the carrier. (Also read: IndiGo Offers 20% Discount On Food and Beverages. Details Here)
2. Offer is only applicable on bookings made for 'non-stop' flights, at least twenty one (21) days before the date of travel, mentioned IndiGo.
3. IndiGo's decision with respect to all transactions under the offer, shall be final and binding on all the participating customers. (Also read: Indigo Announces New Flights Between Hyderabad and Rajahmundry)
4. Offer is not valid on group bookings and any flight bookings made through travel agents, or by corporates, or through platforms other than IndiGo mobile application.
5. This offer cannot be clubbed with any other offer, scheme or promotion.
Amid high competition, other airlines are also offering discount on flight tickets. Currently, AirAsia India is offering domestic flight tickets under Rs 1,500 in its 'Mid-summer sale'. In another offer, AirAsia India has announced introduction of new flights between Bengaluru and Surat which will commence from June 1, 2018. AirAsia India is offering flight tickets starting from Rs. 3,999 on the new direct daily flights. On its international front, AirAsia is offering flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 3,999 for destinations like Kuala Lumpur, Melbourne, Perth, Bali, Auckland, Tokyo, among others.