NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Profit
Home | Aviation

IndiGo Offers Discount On Flight Tickets Today, Travel Period And Other Details Here

The travel period of the promotional sale starts on June 1, 2018 and ends on July 31, 2018.

Aviation | | Updated: May 08, 2018 12:08 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
IndiGo Offers Discount On Flight Tickets Today, Travel Period And Other Details Here

This offer cannot be clubbed with any other offer, scheme or promotion, said IndiGo.

In a limited period offer, IndiGo airline is offering 10 per cent discount on domestic and international flight tickets on booking done via carrier's mobile app between 12 pm and 6 pm today, according to a tweet posted by the airline on its official handle - @IndiGo6E . Under its '#6ETakeoffTuesday' scheme, the airline is offering discount on the base fare. The travel period of the promotional sale starts on June 1, 2018 and ends on July 31, 2018. Discount can be availed by using the promo code APPPRMO at the time of flight booking, the carrier mentioned on its official website- goindigo.in.  
5 things to know about IndiGo's #6ETakeoffTuesday offer:

1. IndiGo's offer is applicable on limited bookings per flight, available on first come first serve basis. Discount is not applicable on airport charges and government taxes, said the carrier. (Also read: IndiGo Offers 20% Discount On Food and Beverages. Details Here)

2. Offer is only applicable on bookings made for 'non-stop' flights, at least twenty one (21) days before the date of travel, mentioned IndiGo.

3. IndiGo's decision with respect to all transactions under the offer, shall be final and binding on all the participating customers. (Also read: Indigo Announces New Flights Between Hyderabad and Rajahmundry)

4. Offer is not valid on group bookings and any flight bookings made through travel agents, or by corporates, or through platforms other than IndiGo mobile application.

Comments
5. This offer cannot be clubbed with any other offer, scheme or promotion.

Amid high competition, other airlines are also offering discount on flight tickets. Currently, AirAsia India is offering domestic flight tickets under Rs 1,500 in its 'Mid-summer sale'. In another offer, AirAsia India has announced introduction of new flights between Bengaluru and Surat which will commence from June 1, 2018. AirAsia India is offering flight tickets starting from Rs. 3,999 on the new direct daily flights. On its international front, AirAsia is offering flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 3,999 for destinations like Kuala Lumpur, Melbourne, Perth, Bali, Auckland, Tokyo, among others. 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

IndiGoIndiGo new offer

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket ScoreIPL Points Table

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top