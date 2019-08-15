IndiGo Commences New Route, Offers Tickets From Rs 3,999

Bookings for the flights are open via airline's official website- goindigo.in.

IndiGo, the country's largest airline by market share, started daily operations on Delhi-Agartala route. IndiGo is the first airline to operate flights on this route, it said in an official statement. The carrier is offering flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 3,999 on the newly launched route. Bookings for the flights are open via airline's official website- goindigo.in. "The new flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travellers who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options," IndiGo said.

Schedule of IndiGo's new flights:

Flight Number Frequency Origin Departure Destination Arrival Fares 6E 2047 Daily Delhi 12:50 Agartala 15:20 Rs 3,999 6E 2048 Daily Agartala 15:50 Delhi 18:30 Rs 3,999

(As mentioned on IndiGo's release)

"In line with the government's vision to strengthen tourism in the North-East, we are pleased to launch these flights to enhance point to point connectivity in the region," said William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo. "We are confident that increased connectivity will be an enabler to nurture tourism and trade opportunities in not just Agartala but also its surrounding areas," he said.

Earlier this month, IndiGo announced the launch of second direct flights on the Hyderabad-Doha route, starting from September 16, 2019, at an introductory all-inclusive price of Rs 9,246. The airline will operate late-night flights on Hyderabad-Dubai route, it said in a statement.

The airline also said it will operate two daily non-stop flights on Kolkata-Silchar route from September 20, 2019 at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 2,418.

Currently, IndiGo has a fleet of over 200 aircraft and offers over 1400 daily flights.

