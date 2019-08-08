IndiGo Announces New Flights, Tickets Start From Rs 2,418

IndiGo has a fleet of over 200 aircraft and offers over 1400 daily flights.

Passenger carrier IndiGo has announced Silchar as its fifty seventh domestic and seventy sixth overall destination, a press release issued by the airline said. The carrier will operate two daily non-stop flights on Kolkata-Silchar route from September 20, 2019 at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 2,418. Customers willing to avail the services can book flight tickets via IndiGo's official website- goindigo.in. The new flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travellers, who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options, the airline said in a statement.

Schedule of IndiGo's new flights

Flight No. Frequency Origin Departure Destination Arrival Effective Date Fares 6E 6558 Daily Kolkata 7:30 Silchar 8:45 20-Sep-19 Rs 2,989 6E 0596 Daily Silchar 9:15 Kolkata 10:30 20-Sep-19 Rs 2,418

"We have taken another step towards enhancing point-to-point connectivity for our passengers, by introducing Kolkata - Silchar route," said William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo. "The direct connectivity with Silchar will offer ease of travel and attract a huge traffic for its natural beauty, rich and diversified culture giving tourists a unique experience," he said.

Last week, IndiGo announced the launch of a fourth direct flight on the Mumbai-Dubai route, starting from August 25, 2019. The airline will also start daily direct flights on the Delhi-Dhaka, Mumbai-Singapore and Mumbai-Bangkok routes at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 8,499, from August 22, 2019.

Currently, IndiGo has a fleet of over 200 aircraft and offers over 1400 daily flights.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.