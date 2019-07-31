IndiGo Offers Flight Tickets Starting From Rs 999, Details Here

IndiGo's offer is non-transferable, non-exchangeable and non-encashable.

IndiGo is offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 999 and Rs 3,499 respectively in a limited-period sale. The discounted fares are applicable across the airline's network, which spans 56 domestic and 19 international destinations. Bookings under the sale - which is valid for travel between August 15, 2019 and March 31, 2020 - can be made till August 4, 2019, IndiGo said in a statement. The promotional sale from IndiGo comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation market.

Here are 10 things to know about IndiGo's sale offer:

1. Under this offer, the airline is offering approximately 10 lakh seats.

2. Bookings under the sale can be made through IndiGo's website - goindigo.in - and mobile app.

3. The offer is valid for bookings made during the offer, at least 15 days prior to the date of departure, the airline said on its website.

4. A limited inventory is available under the offer, and discounts will be provided to customers subject to availability and at the sole discretion of IndiGo, the airline said.

5. This offer is non-transferable, non-exchangeable and non-encashable. Any change in itinerary can be made by paying the applicable change fee and fare difference, according to the airline.

6. The offer is not valid on IndiGo's group bookings.

7. Additionally, customers booking flight tickets on IndiGo's website or mobile app can avail 20 per cent cashback on using Bank of Baroda debit or credit card.

8. Passengers can avail Rs 2,000 cashback on international bookings done via Yes Bank credit card on airline's website/app, the airline said.

9. All IndiGo flight bookings made under this offer shall be subject to IndiGo's conditions of carriage available at its website.

10. Discount is not applicable on airport charges and government taxes, according to IndiGo.

