IndiGo Adds Fourth Frequency On Mumbai-Dubai Route, Details Here

Passenger carrier IndiGo has announced the launch of fourth direct flight on Mumbai-Dubai route, starting from August 25, 2019. The airline will operate late-night flight on Mumbai-Dubai route, it said in a statement. "The new flight is designed to cater to business and leisure travellers who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options," IndiGo added. Bookings for the flight are open via IndiGo's official website- goindigo.in, with immediate effect. The announcement from IndiGo comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation market.

"We are pleased to announce our fourth frequency between Mumbai and Dubai. This new flight will help business as well as leisure travellers who wish to travel late night, to make full use of the day they are in Dubai," said William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo. "The route has a huge pull for leisure as well as business traffic and has been instrumental in promoting trade and commerce between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE)," he said.

In a separate offer, IndiGo is offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 999 and Rs 3,499 respectively. Bookings under the sale - which is valid for travel between August 15, 2019 and March 31, 2020 - can be made till August 4, 2019, IndiGo said in a statement. The discounted fares are applicable across the airline's network, which spans 56 domestic and 19 international destinations.

Last week, IndiGo said it will start daily direct flights on the Delhi-Dhaka, Mumbai-Singapore and Mumbai-Bangkok routes at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 8,499, from August 22, 2019. The carrier will also operate daily non-stop flights on the Kolkata-Yangon (Myanmar) route, effective from September 20, 2019 at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 5,999.

