IndiGo Adds Second Frequency On Hyderabad-Doha Route, Details Here

Passenger carrier IndiGo has announced the launch of second direct flights on the Hyderabad-Doha route, starting from September 16, 2019, at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 9,246. The airline will operate late-night flights on Hyderabad-Dubai route, it said in a statement. "The new flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travellers who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options," IndiGo added. Bookings for the flight are open via IndiGo's official website- goindigo.in, with immediate effect.

Schedule of IndiGo's new flights

Flight No. Frequency Origin Departure Destination Arrival Effective Date Fares (INR) 6E 1727 Daily Hyderabad 23:40 Doha 01:25 16-Sep-19 Rs 9,791 6E 1731 Daily Doha 02:25 Hyderabad 09:05 17-Sep-19 Rs 9,246

(As mentioned on IndiGo's release)

"We are pleased to launch our second flight on the Hyderabad-Doha route. Introducing these flights not only meets the growing travel demand but will also promote trade and tourism opportunities between the two countries," said William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo. "We will continue adding flights in our network to provide flexibility of choice along with on-time, affordable, courteous and hassle-free flying experience to our customers," he said.

Earlier this week, IndiGo announced Silchar as its fifty seventh domestic and seventy sixth overall destination. The carrier will operate two daily non-stop flights on Kolkata-Silchar route from September 20, 2019 at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 2,418.

Last week, IndiGo announced the launch of a fourth direct flight on the Mumbai-Dubai route, starting from August 25, 2019.

