IndiGo Announces New Flights, Offers Tickets From Rs 2,059

Passenger carrier IndiGo has announced Belgaum as its fifty eight domestic and seventy seventh overall destination, a press release issued by the airline said. The carrier will operate flights on the Bengaluru-Belgaum route from September 8, 2019 at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 2,059. The airline has also announced additional flights on the Bengaluru-Madurai route at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 2,299. Customers willing to avail the services can book flight tickets via IndiGo's official website- goindigo.in, the carrier said.

Schedule of IndiGo's new flights:

Flight No. Frequency Origin Departure Destination Arrival Effective Date Fares (INR) 6E 7171 Daily (Except Tuesday) Bengaluru 7:30 Madurai 8:55 8-Sep-19 Rs 2,299 6E 7172 Daily (Except Tuesday) Madurai 9:15 Bengaluru 10:40 8-Sep-19 Rs 2,599 6E 7172 Daily (Except Tuesday) Bengaluru 11:30 Belgaum 12:50 8-Sep-19 Rs 2,236 6E 7182 Daily (Except Tuesday) Belgaum 13:10 Bengaluru 14:35 8-Sep-19 Rs 2,059

(As mentioned on IndiGo's release)

The new flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travellers, who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options, the airline said in a statement.



"Belgaum with its strong historical significance and nature tourism presents a huge potential for enhancing tourism and trade out of Karnataka," said William Boulter, chief commercial officer, IndiGo said. "These flights will strengthen point-to-point connectivity out of Bengaluru and enhance mobility within southern India," he added.

Last week, IndiGo started daily operations on the Delhi-Agartala route.

Earlier this month, IndiGo announced the launch of second direct flights on the Hyderabad-Doha route, starting from September 16, 2019, at an introductory all-inclusive price of Rs.9,246. The airline said it will operate late-night flights on the Hyderabad-Dubai route.

Currently, IndiGo has a fleet of over 200 aircraft.

