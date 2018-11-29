IndiGo Announces New Non-Stop Flights, Tickets Start From Rs 1,999

IndiGo currently has a fleet of 198 Airbus A320 including 12 ATR aircraft.

Budget passenger carrier IndiGo on Wednesday announced Bhopal and Jabalpur as its sixty fifth and sixty sixth destinations respectively. The airline will operate daily non-stop flights between Bhopal-Hyderabad and Jabalpur-Hyderabad, effective from January 5, 2019 at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,999, said the carrier in a press release. Additionally, the airline will also operate its fourth daily return flight between Hyderabad and Tirupati. The additional services will also commence from January 2019. Customers willing to avail the services can book flight tickets via IndiGo's official website- goindigo.in.

Schedule of IndiGo's new flight services:

Flight No. Origin Destination Departure Arrival Frequency Fares 6E 7226 Hyderabad Bhopal 7:15 9:05 Daily Rs 1,999 6E 7227 Bhopal Hyderabad 9:30 11:20 Daily Rs 1,999 6E 7247 Hyderabad Jabalpur 11:40 14:00 Daily Rs 1,999 6E 7248 Jabalpur Hyderabad 14:20 16:35 Daily Rs 1,999 6E 7166 Hyderabad Tirupati 16:55 18:20 Daily Rs 2,478 6E 7167 Tirupati Hyderabad 19:00 20:25 Daily Rs 2,398

The new flights are designed to cater to both corporate and leisure customers, who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options, said IndiGo.

Earlier this month, IndiGo launched non-stop flights between Allahabad and Bengaluru at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 2,500. With this new connectivity, Allahabad-Bengaluru became the sixth RCS (Regional Connectivity Scheme - UDAN) route on IndiGo's network.

In a separate announcement, the carrier introduced the operation of two weekly non-stop services between Vijayawada and Singapore effective from December 4, 2018. The carrier will also operate daily non-stop flight between Hong Kong and Bangalore, effective from December 11, 2018.

IndiGo currently has a fleet of 198 Airbus A320 including 12 ATR aircraft. The airline offers over 1300 daily flights and connects 49 domestic destinations and 14 international destinations, said the press release.