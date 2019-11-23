Railways' Rules For Online Ticket Reservation And Cancellation Explained

In case of senior citizens' ticket booking, IRCTC offers certain concession on fares.

The Indian Railways administration reserves seats, berths and compartments in accordance with the rules and conditions published in the coaching tariff. A passenger seeking reservation of berth or seats can purchase tickets either from the Railways reservation offices, authorised travel agencies or online via its e-ticketing arm - Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation or IRCTC. Passengers booking tickets are assigned specific status, such as waiting (WL), RAC (Reservation Against Cancellation), and confirmed (full berth).