Railways' Rules For Online Ticket Reservation And Cancellation Explained

Here are 10 things to know about Indian Railways' ticket reservation:
- Advance reservations are made generally for all classes and trains up to 120 days in advance. The period of advance reservation (ARP) is exclusive of the day of departure of the train, according to IRCTC's official website - irctc.co.in
- An individual can book only up to six passengers on one requisition form provided under certain conditions. For this, all bookings must be done for the same destination and for the same train.
- In case of senior citizens' ticket booking, IRCTC offers certain concession on fares. The amount of concession allowed is 40 per cent for male senior citizens and 50 per cent for female senior citizens. The minimum age limit for male and female senior citizens to avail the concession have been set at 60 years and 58 years respectively, according to the IRCTC website.
- Users can also select the "Divyaang or Journalist Concession" option, wherever applicable, while booking tickets.
- If the passenger status is marked as WL followed by a number, it means the passenger has a waitlisted status.
- If the passenger status is marked as RAC, it means that the berth is split into two seats for two RAC ticket holders, according to the IRCTC website.
- The status of the tickets might vary, based on a variety of reasons. Ticket cancellations by other passengers can increase the chances of confirmation of an RAC or waiting list ticket. RAC/WL ticket holders are also likely to get available seats in different quotas if they remain unused.
- Cancellation of e-tickets by the customer/agent through internet is permitted only before chart preparation of the train.
- In case of online RAC ticket, if the reservation charts have been prepared, online TDR (Ticket Deposit Receipt) is required to be filed for obtaining refund.
- Once the tickets are cancelled, the refund is credited back to the account used for booking as for normal internet tickets, after deduction of cancellation charges.
