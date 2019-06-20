IRCTC Rules For Online Ticket Cancellation Explained Here

No refund is given by Indian Railways after chart preparation in case of a confirmed online ticket.

IRCTC or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, the e-ticketing arm of Indian Railways, has set certain refund rules for its cancelled tickets. Once the tickets are cancelled, the refund is credited back to the account used for booking as for normal internet tickets, after deduction of cancellation charges. The cancellation penalty varies depending on the class of travel, distance for which reservation is done, quota used for booking, time before departure of the train and Passenger Name Record (PNR) status. The online ticket cancellation should be done within the time limits prescribed under the rules for obtaining refund, according to IRCTC's official website- irctc.co.in.