IRCTC Rules For Online Ticket Cancellation Explained Here

Here are 10 things to know about IRCTC ticket cancellation and refund:
- If a confirmed ticket is cancelled more than 48 hours before the scheduled departure of the train, Indian Railways charges Rs. 240 for AC first class/executive class, Rs. 200 for AC 2 tier/first class, Rs. 180 for AC 3 tier/AC chair car/ AC 3 economy, Rs. 120 for sleeper class and Rs.60 for second class.
- Cancellation charge per passenger on confirmed tickets when done in between 48 hours and 12 hours before the scheduled departure of the train costs to 25 per cent subject to the minimum flat rate mentioned.
- No refund is given by Indian Railways after chart preparation in case of a confirmed online ticket. However, in such a scenario, user can use the online TDR (Ticket Deposit Receipt) filing. TDR filing is basically for the people who did not travel by train for which they booked the ticket.
- TDR filing can be processed only if the customer was not able to undertake the journey due to any /or the following reason: train cancelled by Indian Railways, train running late by more than three hours and passenger did not travel, difference of fare in case proper coach is not attached, AC failure, traveled without proper ID proof, wrongly charged and if party partially traveled.
- No refund of fare is admissible on the tickets having confirmed reservation in case the ticket is not cancelled or TDR not filed online up to four hours before the scheduled departure of the train.
- No refund of fare is admissible on RAC e-tickets in case the ticket is not cancelled or TDR not filed online up to thirty minutes before the scheduled departure of the train.
- In case, on a party e-ticket (group ticket) or a family e-ticket issued for travel of more than one passenger, some passengers have confirmed reservation and others are on RAC or waiting list, full refund of fare, less clerkage, is admissible for confirmed passengers also subject to the condition that the ticket shall be cancelled online or online TDR shall be filed for all the passengers up to thirty minutes before the scheduled departure of the train.
- After online filing of TDR, IRCTC forwards the claim to concerned railways to process the refund and refund amount is credited back to same account through which payment was made after receiving the same from the concerned railways.
- IRCTC does not grant a refund on cancellation of confirmed Tatkal tickets. For contingent cancellation and waitlisted Tatkal ticket cancellations, charges are deducted as per existing railway rules, according to IRCTC.