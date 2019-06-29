IRCTC RAC (Reservation Against Cancellation), Waitlisted Ticket Booking Rules You Need To Know

In RAC, the passenger is allowed to travel and two passengers share the same berth.

IRCTC or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, the e-ticketing arm of the Indian Railways, enables the passengers to book train tickets online through its website or mobile app. Passengers booking tickets are assigned a specific status, such as confirmed (full berth), waiting or wait-listed (WL) and RAC (Reservation Against Cancellation). Once all available seats on a train are sold, the Indian Railways releases RACs for railway reservations. When all of the RAC seats are sold, waiting list tickets are released.