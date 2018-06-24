These Six Trains From Delhi Get Cancelled: Check Details Here Trains Cancelled: Jalandhar City- New Delhi - Jalandhar City Express number 14682/14681 has been cancelled till June 26, 2018

Share EMAIL PRINT The changes in train schedule took place on account of repair work being carried out



The trains that have been cancelled were supposed to start from platform number 1 and 1A at New Delhi Railway Station.



The details of train cancellation and regulation have been given as follows:



1. Jalandhar City- New Delhi - Jalandhar City Express: Train number 14682/14681 has been cancelled on the dates June 23 to June 26, 2018.



2. New Delhi-Amritsar-New Delhi Express: Train number 12459/12460 has been cancelled on the dates starting June 23 and ending June 26.



3. Hazrat Nizamuddin-New Delhi EMU: The train number 64087 has been cancelled on the dates starting June 23 and ending June 26.



4. New Delhi-Shakurbasti EMU: The train number 64097 has been cancelled on the dates between June 23 and June 26.



5. Ghaziabad to Palwal EMU: The train number 64052 has been cancelled on the dates between June 23 and June 26.



6. Palwal to Shakurbasti EMU: The train number 64015 has been cancelled on the dates between June 23 and June 26.



Besides cancellation, the following trains have been regulated. The following trains will be regulated at Hazrat Nizamuddin up to 11 pm from June 23 to June 26



1. Train number 16317 Kanyakumari to Shri Vaishno Devi Katra Himsagar Express.



2. Train number 16687 Mangalore Central to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Navyug Express



3. Train number 11449 Jabalpur to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Express



4. Train number 16031 Chennai Central to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Andaman Express



5. Train number 19803 Kota junction to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Express:









