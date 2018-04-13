Champaran Humsafar Express, The New Train Between Delhi, Katihar: Schedule And Other Details The Champaran Humsafar Express Train will depart from Delhi every Tuesday and Friday at 1:45 pm to reach Katihar at 7:20 pm the next day.

1. The Railways will operate the twice-a-week Champaran Humsafar Express with train No. 15706/15705.



2. Train timings: The Delhi-Katihar Champaran Humsafar Express Train will depart from Delhi every Tuesday and Friday at 1:45 pm to reach Katihar at 7:20 pm the next day. In the opposite direction, the train will hail out of Katihar every Monday and Thursday at 5:40 am and to reach Delhi at 11:40 am the next day.



3. The new Champaran Humsafar Express train will comprise sixteen AC three-tier coaches.



4. The new train will run between the Delhi Junction railway station and the Katihar Junction railway station in Bihar. The Champaran Humsafar Express will only make 15 halts between Delhi and Katihar, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on microblogging site Twitter.



5. The train will stop at Purnea, Dauram Madhepura, Saharsa, Khagaria, Samastipur, Muzaffarpur, Bapudham Motihari, Bettiah, Narkatiaganj, Gorakhpur, Naugarh, Balrampur, Gonda, Lucknow and Kanpur Central stations in both directions.



Other details on Humsafar Express trains



The Indian Railways has introduced a new train between the Delhi Junction railway station and the Katihar Junction railway station (district Katihar, Bihar). The new train, called Champaran Humsafar Express, belongs to the Indian Railways' Humsafar Express series of trains. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (April 10) flagged off the Champaran Humsafar Express through a video conference in Motihari, Bihar. The Champaran Humsafar Express train will start a regular, twice-a-week service from Delhi to Katihar on April 13, according to a press release by the Ministry of Railway dated April 10. In the opposite direction (from Katihar to Delhi), the new Humsafar Express train will start operation on April 16, it further said.

Other details on Humsafar Express trains

The Humsafar Express is a fully AC three-tier service with facilities such as GPS-based passenger information system, baby nappy changing pads, and tea/coffee machines along with mobile charging points and reading lights for each passenger. Humsafar Express was among the four new train projects announced by the government in the Rail Budget 2016-17. The first Humsafar Express train was launched in December 2016.