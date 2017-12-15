Humsafar Express Upgraded: 5 Features To Know About Indian Railways All AC-3 Tier Train

The Humsafar coaches have mobile charging points and reading lights for each passenger along with easy upper berth climbing arrangement. The coaches also have facilities like baby nappy changing pads, and tea and coffeemakers. The first Humsafar train was launched on December 16 last year between Gorakhpur and Anand Vihar.
The fares of Humsafar Express are around 15-20% higher compared to normal AC-3 tier trains.
Indian Railways has revamped the Humsafar Express with state-of-the-art features to enhance passenger comfort. Check out some of the new amenities the train offers to its passengers. pic.twitter.com/ktgOIfXd2y— Piyush Goyal Office (@PiyushGoyalOffc) December 14, 2017
Check out some of the new amenities Humsafar Express is offering to its passengers:1. Humsafar Express features side curtains on corridors like AC-2 to maintain privacy.
2. The LED screens on Humsafar Express display information about stations, train speed and others.
3. The exterior of Humsafar Express has a futuristic look with vinyl sheets.
4. The berths of Humsafar Express are now more comfortable than the previous 3-tier AC sleeper with Khadi bedrolls.
5. The coaches of Humsafar Express has a heating chamber and a refrigerating box to preserve food brought from home.