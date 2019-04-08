Haven't Linked Aadhaar With PAN Yet? Here Are Five Key Things To Know

PAN holders are now required to furnish their Aadhaar number in order to file an income tax return (ITR)

If you haven't linked your Aadhaar number, or the 12-digit identification number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India, with Permanent Account Number (PAN) yet, you have less than six months to do so The Income Tax Department has set a September 30 "cut-off date" for linking the Aadhaar number with PAN "unless specifically exempted", according to a statement by the taxman. This means PAN holders will be required to furnish their Aadhaar number in order to file an income tax return (ITR).

Here are five things to know about how to seed the Aadhaar number into the PAN:

1. From April 1, 2019, it is mandatory to quote and link the Aadhaar number in order to file an income tax return, according to the Income Tax Department.

2. “There were reports in media that PANs which are not linked with Aadhaar by 31.03.2019 may be invalidated. Now, the cut-off date for intimating Aadhaar no and linking PAN with Aadhaar is 30.09.2019, unless specifically exempted,” the Income Tax Department said on Twitter last month.

3. The Income Tax Department had previously announced March 31 as the due date for PAN holders required to file an income tax return to seed their Aadhaar number (also known as Unique Identity Number or UID).

There were reports in media that PANs which are not linked with Aadhaar by 31.03.2019 may be invalidated. Now,the cut-off dt for intimating Aadhaar no & linking PAN with Aadhaar is 30.09.2019, unless specifically exempted Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) March 31, 2019

4. The Income Tax Department has provided multiple facilities for the assessees to seed their Aadhaar number into the PAN database. These include an SMS service and an online facility through its e-filing portal incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in. (Also read: How To link Aadhaar number with PAN)

It is also made clear that w.e.f.01.04.2019, it is mandatory to quote and link Aadhaar number while filing the return of income, unless specifically exempted. Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) March 31, 2019

5. Permanent Account Number (PAN) is a 10-digit alphanumeric identification number issued by the Income Tax Department, whereas Aadhaar or Unique Identity Number, a 12-digit personal identification number, is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

