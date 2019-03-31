Today's The Last Day To Link PAN With Aadhaar. Here's How To Do It Online

Aadhaar, PAN: The taxman has provided several ways such as an SMS service for assessees to link the two

If you haven't linked your Aadhaar with PAN or Permanent Account Number already, today is the last date to do so according to the due date set by the Income Tax Department. The Income Tax Department has over the past few weeks urged the income tax assessees to link the two identification numbers by the due date of March 31. "Link your Aadhaar with PAN today to enjoy seamless income tax services online," the Income Tax Department has said in a communication to the general public in a Twitter post. Linking Aadhaar with PAN is mandatory and has to be completed by March 31, 2019 by PAN holders requiring to file income tax return, the Income Tax Department said in a notice on its website - incometaxindia.gov.in.

In order to facilitate the linking of Aadhaar with PAN, the Income Tax Department has provided multiple options for the assessees to choose from. These include an SMS service and an online facility through its e-filing portal incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.

Here's how to link your PAN card with Aadhaar card today:

SMS

A PAN can be linked with an Aadhaar number (UID) through an SMS facility. To link the two through this SMS facility, the user is required to send an SMS to 567678 or 56161 in the following format, according to the Income Tax Department website:

UIDPAN<space><12-digit Aadhaar><space><10-digit PAN>

For example, UIDPAN 111122223333 AAAPA9999Q

Online (through the income tax e-filing website)

An Aadhaar card number can be linked with a PAN card number online through the Income Tax Department's e-filing portal (incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in), according to the taxman. In order to do this, the user is required to click on the "link Aadhaar" option on the portal's homepage to proceed.

On the following page, the user can submit a request to link the two personal identification numbers by entering details such as full name along with his or her PAN and Aadhaar.

Income tax return (ITR)

An individual can also submit a request to link Aadhaar number with PAN while filing the income tax return (ITR) online (e-filing). The link of e-filing, according to the Income Tax Department, is available on the websites of NSDL (tin-nsdl.com) and UTIITSL (utiitsl.com), as well as the income tax e-filing portal.

PAN card application

A request to link Aadhaar number with PAN can also be registered in the application to obtain a PAN card or apply for any changes in one's information on the PAN card, according to the Income Tax Department.

