Profit
Last Date To Link Aadhaar With PAN 3 Days Away. Here's All You Need To Know

Linking the Aadhaar number with the PAN will be essential for filing an income tax return (ITR), the Income Tax Department has said.

Tax | | Updated: March 28, 2019 13:56 IST
The I-T department has urged the public to link the two to "enjoy seamless income tax services online"


“Link your Aadhaar with PAN today to enjoy seamless income tax services online.” The Income Tax Department has urged Income tax assessees to link their PAN or Permanent Account Number with Aadhaar (Unique Identity Number) by March 31. Reminding the public about the March 31 deadline to link the two identification numbers (UID and PAN), the I-T department has over the past few weeks said that doing so is mandatory for filing of income tax return. The Income Tax Department has on its website - incometaxindia.gov.in - listed various ways for the income tax assessees to link their Aadhaar with PAN. Some of these facilities are an SMS service, the e-filing income tax portal and through ITR.

(Also read: Income tax assessments to be "completely faceless" in few years)

How to link PAN with Aadhaar for filing of income tax return

Online (through the income tax e-filing website)

An Aadhaar card number can be linked with a PAN card number online through the Income Tax Department's e-filing portal (incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in), according to the taxman. In order to do this, the user is required to click on the "link Aadhaar" option on the portal's homepage to proceed.

On the following page, the user can submit a request to link the two personal identification numbers by entering details such as full name along with his or her PAN and Aadhaar.

Income tax return (ITR)

An individual can also submit a request to link Aadhaar number with PAN while filing the income tax return (ITR) online (e-filing). The link of e-filing, according to the Income Tax Department, is available on the websites of NSDL (tin-nsdl.com) and UTIITSL (utiitsl.com), as well as the income tax e-filing portal.

SMS

A PAN can be linked with an Aadhaar number (UID) through an SMS facility. To link the two through this SMS facility, the user is required to send an SMS to 567678 or 56161 in the following format, according to the Income Tax Department website:

UIDPAN<space><12-digit Aadhaar><space><10-digit PAN>

For example, UIDPAN 111122223333 AAAPA9999Q

PAN card application

A request to link Aadhaar number with PAN can also be registered in the application to obtain a PAN card or apply for any changes in one's information on the PAN card, according to the taxman.



