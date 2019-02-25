Four Ways To Link PAN With Aadhaar

PAN-Aadhaar linking: Linking of the two identification numbers is mandatory for filing of an ITR

If you have not linked your PAN card with Aadhaar card yet, you have about five weeks to do so. With the linking of PAN card with Aadhaar card mandatory for filing of income tax return (ITR), the Income Tax Department has announced March 31, 2019 as the due date for assessees to link the two. Linking of Aadhaar and PAN has to be completed by March 31, according to the taxman's website - incometaxindia.gov.in. This is applicable to individuals required to file an ITR or income tax return. The Income Tax Department has listed four ways to link Aadhaar card with PAN card.

Here's how to link your Aadhaar card with PAN card:

Online (through the income tax e-filing website)

An Aadhaar card number can be linked with a PAN card number online through the Income Tax Department's e-filing portal (incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in), according to the taxman. In order to do this, the user is required to click on the "link Aadhaar" option on the portal's homepage to proceed.

On the following page, the user can submit a request to link the two personal identification numbers by entering details such as full name along with his or her PAN and Aadhaar.

Income tax return (ITR)

An individual can also submit a request to link Aadhaar number with PAN while filing the income tax return (ITR) online (e-filing). The link of e-filing, according to the Income Tax Department, is available on the websites of NSDL (tin-nsdl.com) and UTIITSL (utiitsl.com), as well as the income tax e-filing portal.

SMS

A PAN can be linked with an Aadhaar number (UID) through an SMS facility. To link the two through this SMS facility, the user is required to send an SMS to 567678 or 56161 in the following format, according to the Income Tax Department website:

UIDPAN <12-digit Aadhaar> <10-digit PAN>

For example, UIDPAN 111122223333 AAAPA9999Q

PAN application

A request to link Aadhaar number with PAN can also be registered in the application to obtain a PAN card or apply for any changes in one's information on the PAN card, according to the taxman.