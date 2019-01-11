Income Tax Changes In 5 Years: Key Things To Know

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has announced a slew of changes in income tax rules in Union Budgets from 2014 to 2018. With general election due later this year, the government will present an interim Budget on February 1.

Here are some key changes in income tax rules announced by the finance minister Union Budget since 2014:

Budget 2018

Hike in cess to 4% from 3%

Introduction of standard deduction of Rs 40,000 for salaried individuals

For senior citizens: Exemption of interest income on bank/post office deposits increased to Rs 50,000 from Rs 10,000 Hike in deduction limit for health insurance premium/medical expenditure to Rs 50,000 from Rs 30,000 under section 80D



Budget 2017

Reduction in income tax rate on income of Rs 2.5 lakh-5 lakh to 5% from 10%

Rebate under Section 87A lowered to Rs 2,500 from Rs 5,000; no rebate on income above Rs 3.5 lakh

Surcharge of 10% on income of Rs 50 lakh-Rs 1 crore

Penalty up to Rs 10,000 on failing to file returns on time (not more than Rs 1,000 on income up to Rs 5 lakh)

Budget 2016

Increase in surcharge to 15 per cent from 12 per cent on individuals with total income over Rs 1 crore

Tax rebate for individuals with income up to Rs 5 lakh raised by Rs 3,000

Changes in conditions required for deduction for housing loan borrowers

Budget 2015

No change in income tax slabs, rates

Wealth tax abolished

Introduction of 2 per cent surcharge on people earning over Rs 1 crore

Budget 2014