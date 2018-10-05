Government's Measures Would Stabilise Crisis-Hit IL&FS: RBI

The government's measures to resolve liquidity issues facing Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) are timely and appropriate, said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday. "The measures taken by government are apt and RBI will also engage with the new management of IL&FS, if necessary for any assistance," said RBI Governor Urjit Patel.

Government's measures on IL&FS will help stabilise the situation, he added.

IL&FS is a major infrastructure finance and construction company, which has built up big debts and is now facing a credit crunch. The government replaced the company's entire board on Monday after recent defaults on some of its debt obligations triggered declines in stock and debt markets, leading to concerns about broader risk in the country's financial sector.

IL&FS appointed Vineet Nayyar as its managing director, and Uday Kotak as its new non-executive chairman this week.

The IL&FS Group, especially its subsidiaries IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company (IL&FS Engineering) and IL&FS Transportation Networks, entered into major problems beginning 2012, the government had said in its statement on Monday.

Meanwhile, the RBI opted for a surprising status quo at the fourth bi-monthly policy review on expectations of softening price rise, but changed the policy stance to 'calibrated tightening' from 'neutral'.

(With inputs from agencies)