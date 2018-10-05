NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Home | Currencies and Forex

Rupee Dips Below 74 For First Time Against Dollar

INR vs USD: The domestic currency was quoted 55 paise lower at 74.15 against the dollar soon after the RBI announced its monetary policy.

Currencies And Forex | | Updated: October 05, 2018 15:16 IST
Rupee Dips Below 74 For First Time Against Dollar

INR Vs USD: On Thursday, the domestic unit plummeted by 24 paise to end at record low of 73.58 a dollar.

The Indian rupee Friday crashed below the 74-level against the US dollar for the first time ever after the Reserve Bank kept its key policy rate unchanged. The domestic currency was quoted 55 paise lower at 74.15 against the dollar soon after the RBI announced its monetary policy. Investors remained concerned over sustained foreign capital outflows and fears of widening current account deficit in the wake of soaring crude oil prices. 

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (Forex) market, the local currency opened higher at 73.56 a dollar against its previous record low closing of 73.58. But, it failed to sustain the initial strength and fell back to breach the 74-mark. On Thursday, the domestic unit plummeted by 24 paiseto end at record low of 73.58 a dollar. The BSE Sensex too plunged by 584.53 points, or 1.66 per cent, to 34,584.63 in late afternoon trade. 

INR vs USDRupee vs dollar

