NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Profit

How To Pay SBI Credit Card Bill And Get Credit Limit Restored Instantly

The credit card payment will reflect instantly on SBI credit card account via this process, said the lender.

Your Money | | Updated: April 04, 2018 07:13 IST
24 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
How To Pay SBI Credit Card Bill And Get Credit Limit Restored Instantly

SBI launched YONO mobile app, last year.

Customers can now pay State Bank of India (SBI) credit card dues via YONO app and get their limit restored instantly, said country's largest lender on its official twitter handle- @TheOfficialSBI. SBI launched YONO or 'You Need Only One', an unified integrated app, last year. YONO offers all kinds of financial and lifestyle products of SBI. Customers can download YONO app on an Android or iOS-based smartphone, according to SBI. "Opt for the convenience of paying your SBI credit card bill on go, through the YONO by SBI", said SBI on its portal- sbicard.com. The payment will reflect instantly on SBI credit card account, added the lender. (Also read: SBI's New Charges For Keeping Insufficient Balance In Savings Account​)  
Steps to link SBI credit card on YONO app- as mentioned on sbicard.in

1. Login to YONO by SBI App using MPIN (Mobile banking Personal Identification number) or SBI Internet banking credentials

2. Under 'My Relationships' go to 'My Credit Cards' section. Now, click on 'Link SBI Credit Card'

3. Enter username and password ( same that you use on sbicard.com)

4. Click on send OTP and enter the OTP received on registered mobile number

5. You have successfully linked your SBI credit card to the YONO app


Also read: SBI YONO Mobile App Lets You Open Savings Bank Account With Zero Balance


Steps to make SBI credit card payment via YONO app- as mentioned on sbicard.in


1. Login to YONO by SBI App using your MPIN or SBI Internet banking credentials

2. Go to 'My Credit Cards' section under 'My Relationships' to select the card you wish to make payment for

3. Click on credit card details to go to the card summary page then click on 'Pay Now' to go to the payment page

Comments
4. Select the SBI account to make the payment from

5. Select the amount and click on 'Pay Now' to complete the payment

Trending

SBISBI credit card bil payment

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Commonwealth GamesCWG Medal TableIPL Points TableIPL ScheduleLive Cricket ScorePNR StatusHuawei P20 Pro

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top