How To Pay SBI Credit Card Bill And Get Credit Limit Restored Instantly

Customers can now pay State Bank of India (SBI) credit card dues via YONO app and get their limit restored instantly, said country's largest lender on its official twitter handle- @TheOfficialSBI. SBI launched YONO or 'You Need Only One', an unified integrated app, last year. YONO offers all kinds of financial and lifestyle products of SBI. Customers can download YONO app on an Android or iOS-based smartphone, according to SBI. "Opt for the convenience of paying your SBI credit card bill on go, through the YONO by SBI", said SBI on its portal- sbicard.com. The payment will reflect instantly on SBI credit card account, added the lender. (Also read: SBI's New Charges For Keeping Insufficient Balance In Savings Account​ 1. Login to YONO by SBI App using MPIN (Mobile banking Personal Identification number) or SBI Internet banking credentials2. Under 'My Relationships' go to 'My Credit Cards' section. Now, click on 'Link SBI Credit Card'3. Enter username and password ( same that you use on sbicard.com)4. Click on send OTP and enter the OTP received on registered mobile number5. You have successfully linked your SBI credit card to the YONO app1. Login to YONO by SBI App using your MPIN or SBI Internet banking credentials2. Go to 'My Credit Cards' section under 'My Relationships' to select the card you wish to make payment for3. Click on credit card details to go to the card summary page then click on 'Pay Now' to go to the payment page 4. Select the SBI account to make the payment from5. Select the amount and click on 'Pay Now' to complete the payment