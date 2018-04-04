How To Pay SBI Credit Card Bill And Get Credit Limit Restored Instantly

Use #YONObySBI to pay your SBI Credit Card dues and get your limit restored instantly. Download: https://t.co/VFpiAhO7NRpic.twitter.com/PnofbTJFyU— State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) April 3, 2018
Steps to link SBI credit card on YONO app- as mentioned on sbicard.in
1. Login to YONO by SBI App using MPIN (Mobile banking Personal Identification number) or SBI Internet banking credentials
2. Under 'My Relationships' go to 'My Credit Cards' section. Now, click on 'Link SBI Credit Card'
3. Enter username and password ( same that you use on sbicard.com)
4. Click on send OTP and enter the OTP received on registered mobile number
5. You have successfully linked your SBI credit card to the YONO app
Steps to make SBI credit card payment via YONO app- as mentioned on sbicard.in
1. Login to YONO by SBI App using your MPIN or SBI Internet banking credentials
2. Go to 'My Credit Cards' section under 'My Relationships' to select the card you wish to make payment for
3. Click on credit card details to go to the card summary page then click on 'Pay Now' to go to the payment page
4. Select the SBI account to make the payment from
5. Select the amount and click on 'Pay Now' to complete the payment