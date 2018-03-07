Linking Aadhaar With SBI Account Via YONO App, SBI Internet Banking, ATMs, Branches

SBI has made #Aadhaar seeding easy for its customers. You can conveniently seed your Aadhaar with your #SBI Bank account via Internet Banking, ATMs, Branches and the #YONObySBI App. To know more visit:�https://t.co/2JA7pjgDFwpic.twitter.com/UAoYmL2T1P— State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) March 7, 2018
The last date to link Aadhaar card number with bank accounts is March 31, 2018. However, the government might consider further extension of this deadline, it told the Supreme Court recently.
How to link SBI bank accounts with Aadhaar card number
"In terms of Gazette Notification dated 13th December, 2017 by Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, the Central Government has notified that the 31st March, 2018 or six months from the date of commencement of account based relationship by the customer, whichever is later, is the last date of submission of the Aadhaar Number, and Permanent Account Number or Form 60 by the customers to the Bank. In case of failing to do so, the account shall cease to be operational," SBI said on its website, bank.sbi.
Given below are the channels via which you can link your Aadhaar card number with SBI bank accounts:
Linking Aadhaar card via SBI Anywhere App:
1. Login to SBI Anywhere App.
2. Click on "Requests".
3. Click on "Aadhaar".
4. Click on "Aadhaar Linking".
5. Select your CIF from the drop down list.
6. Enter your Aadhaar card number.
7. Select T&C and submit.
8. You will receive an SMS on your registered mobile number regarding the status of seeding.
Linking Aadhaar card via SBI Internet Banking portal www.onlinesbi.com
1. Log into www.onlinesbi.com
2. Navigate to "Link your Aadhaar number" under "My Accounts", appearing on the left panel of the screen.
3. On the next page, select the account number, input the Aadhaar number and click on submit.
4. The last two digits of registered mobile number (non-editable) will be displayed to you.
5. The status of mapping will be advised to you on your registered mobile number.
6. If you are not yet registered for Internet Banking, you can do so online using your ATM cum debit card details.
1. Visit an SBI ATM.
2. Swipe your ATM cum debit card and enter your PIN.
3. Select the menu "Service - Registrations".
4. In this menu, select Aadhaar Registration (or 'Inquiry' as per your need).
5. You can now select the account type (Savings/Checking) after which you will be asked to enter your Aadhaar number.
6. You will be prompted to re-enter the same.
7. You will receive an SMS on your registered mobile number regarding the status of seeding.
Linking Aadhaar card via SBI Branch
1. Visit your nearest SBI Branch.
2. Carry a copy of your Aadhaar card number or e-Aadhaar.
3. Fill in a Letter of Request.
4. Submit the above with the xerox copy of Aadhaar letter.
5. After necessary verification, Aadhaar linking will be done by the branch.
6. You will receive an SMS on your registered mobile number regarding the status of Aadhaar card seeding with your SBI account.