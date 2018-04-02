SBI's New Charges For Keeping Insufficient Balance Come Into Effect

|Metro & Urban (average monthly balance Rs. 3,000)
|Existing Charges per month
|Proposed Charges per month
|Shortfall up to 50%
|Rs. 30 plus GST
|Rs. 10 plus GST
|Shortfall of more than 50 per cent up to 75 per cent
|Rs. 40 plus GST
|Rs. 12 plus GST
|Shortfall of more than 75 per cent
|Rs. 50 plus GST
|Rs. 15 plus GST
|Semi-Urban (average monthly balance Rs. 2,000)
|Shortfall of less than 50 per cent
|Rs. 20 plus GST
|Rs 7.50 plus GST
|Shortfall of more than 50 per cent up to 75 per cent
|Rs. 30 plus GST
|Rs 10.00 plus GST
|Shortfall of more than 75 per cent
|Rs. 40 plus GST
|Rs.12.00 plus GST
|Rural (average monthly balance Rs. 1,000)
|Shortfall up to 50 per cent
|Rs. 20 plus GST
|Rs 5.00 plus GST
|Shortfall of more than 50 per cent up to 75 per cent
|Rs. 30 plus GST
|Rs 7.50 plus GST
|Shortfall of more than 75 per cent
|Rs. 40 plus GST
|Rs 10.00 plus GST
