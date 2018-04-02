SBI's New Charges For Keeping Insufficient Balance Come Into Effect

SBI had last month cut its penalty charges for insufficient average minimum balance in savings accounts

New minimum balance rules announced recently by SBI or State Bank of India came into effect on April 1, 2018. SBI, which had last month reduced by up to 75 per cent its penalty charges for keeping insufficient average minimum balance in savings bank accounts, currently charges a penalty for non-compliance with its average monthly balance rules. This penalty levied by SBI, India's largest bank, depends upon the type of branch and degree of shortfall. SBI has said that the movie will benefit 25 crore of its customers.