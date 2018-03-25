SBI YONO Mobile App Lets You Open Savings Bank Account With Zero Balance: 5 Things To Know

Get your Zero Balance Account today. No waiting in queue, No papers, No branch visit. The account requires no minimum balance till 31st August, 2018 as a limited period offer. Download the YONO by SBI App now: https://t.co/VFpiAhO7NR #SBI #StateBankofIndia #YONO #YONObySBI pic.twitter.com/QMDyLG52jA

Open a savings account instantly, right from the comfort of your own home. Get an Insta Savings Account by downloading the YONO app right now! The account requires no minimum balance till 31st August, 2018 as a limited period offer. Download: https://t.co/VFpiAhO7NRpic.twitter.com/xgeAWGPnzF