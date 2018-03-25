SBI YONO Mobile App Lets You Open Savings Bank Account With Zero Balance: 5 Things To Know

Also read: Important Things To Do Before March 31 If You're SBI Customer
What Are SBI's Latest Changes
Here are five things to know about who can open an SBI (digital) savings bank account via mobile app YONO:
1. Only Indian residents over 18 years of age with the capacity to contract in accordance with applicable laws in India, without any tax liability outside the country, are eligible for opening an SBI digital savings account, according to the bank's corporate website - sbi.co.in.
2. The customer must have a valid Aadhaar number - the 12-digit personal identification number issued by the UIDAI or Unique Identification Authority of India - and valid Permanent Account Number (PAN), according to SBI. In case customer's name as reflected in Aadhaar is different from that as reflected on the PAN card, the details as per Aadhaar will be taken on record, noted SBI.
4. The user will have to successfully complete e-KYC (Know Your Customer) through biometric authentication by visiting an SBI branch. He or she also has to comply with all other requirements including KYC requirements as may be specified by the bank for SBI's digital savings bank account.
5. Only one Digital Savings Account can be opened from one mobile phone/device, mentioned SBI. At any given point of time, the customer can have only one SBI digital savings account.