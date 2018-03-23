Important Things To Do Before March 31 If You're SBI Customer

(Also Read: SBI Share Price Hits The 52-Week Low, Nifty PSU Bank Index Falls Over 3%)
Details on availing SBI cheque books by March 31
SBI said this week that the cheque books of its erstwhile associate banks and Bharatiya Mahila Bank (BMB) which merged with it will not be valid after March 31. Five erstwhile associate banks - State Bank of Bikaner & Jaipur (SBBJ), State Bank of Mysore (SBM), State Bank of Travancore (SBT), State Bank of Patiala (SBP), State Bank of Hyderabad (SBH)- and BMB merged with SBI with effect from April 2017.
(Also Read: IPOs Funding - Earn Interest On SBI's Savings Account While You Wait For Shares Application Process)
The earlier deadline for customers of these merged banks to avail new cheque books was September 30, which was later extended to December 31.
(Also Read: SBI Loses 41.16 Lakh Savings Account Customers In Fiscal 2017)
Customers who want to apply for new cheque books can do so by internet and mobile banking or by visiting the nearest ATMs or branches of SBI.
All #customers of erstwhile #AssociateBanks and Bharatiya Mahila Bank are requested to apply for SBI #cheque books by 31st March 2018, to avoid any inconvenience. The old e- AB / BMB cheque books will not be valid post 31.03.2018.#StateBankOfIndia#SBI#INB#deadline#March2018pic.twitter.com/5qtGj54wbV— State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) March 20, 2018
Users can also apply for new cheque books with SBI's Samadhaan app.
(Also Read: Fixed Deposit (FD) Interest Rates Of State Bank Of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank)
Applying for a new cheque book just got simpler with #SBI Samadhaan. Order a new cheque book in a couple of minutes from our all new Samadhaan app. #Download the app now: https://t.co/5RyB6459EQpic.twitter.com/4pFvXS91hk— State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) March 22, 2018
Details on 100% waiver on home loan processing fees
"Browse from our range of Home Loan products or calculate the savings of switching your existing Home Loan to SBI. Apply online before 31st March and get a 100% waiver on processing fees," SBI said.
Browse from our range of Home Loan products or calculate the savings of switching your existing Home Loan to SBI. Apply online before 31st March and get a 100% waiver on processing fees. Visit https://t.co/nLCuFySKUd today pic.twitter.com/HZNFHciHPb— State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) March 21, 2018
"SBI Home Loans is the largest Mortgage Lender in India, which has helped over 30 lakh families to achieve the dream of owning a home," said SBI on its website, homeloans.sbi.