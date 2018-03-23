NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Profit

Important Things To Do Before March 31 If You're SBI Customer

State Bank of India (SBI) reminded its customers about applying for new cheque books if they were earlier customers of banks that merged with SBI.

Banking & Financial Services | | Updated: March 23, 2018 22:01 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Important Things To Do Before March 31 If You're SBI Customer

There are several easy ways via which you can apply for new State Bank of India (SBI) cheque books.

State Bank of India (SBI) this week reminded its customers about applying for new cheque books if they were earlier customers of banks that merged with SBI last year. Besides, SBI is also running an offer via which customers can avail a 100 per cent waiver on processing fees of home loans. If you were a customer of one of the banks that merged with SBI and have not yet got a new cheque SBI cheque book, you need to apply for it by March 31. Besides, you can also avail a waiver on your SBI home loan if you apply before March 31. The bank made these announcements this week on its official Twitter handle @TheOfficialSBI.

(Also Read: SBI Share Price Hits The 52-Week Low, Nifty PSU Bank Index Falls Over 3%)

Details on availing SBI cheque books by March 31
SBI said this week that the cheque books of its erstwhile associate banks and Bharatiya Mahila Bank (BMB) which merged with it will not be valid after March 31. Five erstwhile associate banks - State Bank of Bikaner & Jaipur (SBBJ), State Bank of Mysore (SBM), State Bank of Travancore (SBT), State Bank of Patiala (SBP), State Bank of Hyderabad (SBH)- and BMB merged with SBI with effect from April 2017.

(Also Read: IPOs Funding - Earn Interest On SBI's Savings Account While You Wait For Shares Application Process)

The earlier deadline for  customers of these merged banks to avail new cheque books was September 30, which was later extended to December 31.

(Also Read: SBI Loses 41.16 Lakh Savings Account Customers In Fiscal 2017)

Comments
How to apply for new SBI cheque books
Customers who want to apply for new cheque books can do so by internet and mobile banking or by visiting the nearest ATMs or branches of SBI.
 
Users can also apply for new cheque books with SBI's Samadhaan app.
 (Also Read: Fixed Deposit (FD) Interest Rates Of State Bank Of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank)

Details on 100% waiver on home loan processing fees
"Browse from our range of Home Loan products or calculate the savings of switching your existing Home Loan to SBI. Apply online before 31st March and get a 100% waiver on processing fees," SBI said.
 
"SBI Home Loans is the largest Mortgage Lender in India, which has helped over 30 lakh families to achieve the dream of owning a home," said SBI on its website, homeloans.sbi.

Trending

State Bank of India (SBI)SBI cheque booksMarch 31

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Rajya SabhaDiabetesHIV & AIDSCancerRedmi Note 5Rajya Sabha ElectionSamsung Galaxy S8 PlusJio PhoneKeto DietYogi AdityanathAir IndiaDaisy IraniMayawati

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top