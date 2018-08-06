HDFC Bank Revises Fixed Deposit Interest Rates With Effect From Today

HDFC Bank has revised fixed deposit interest rates for both general and senior citizens of the country.

HDFC Bank, the largest private lender of the country, revised its fixed deposit or FD interest rates on select maturities with effect from today. HDFC Bank has revised fixed deposit interest rates for both general and senior citizens of the country, according to its website, hdfcbank.com. HDFC Bank has revised FD interest rates for deposits ranging from below Rs 1 crore to less than Rs 5 crore. The revision in HDFC Bank's fixed deposit interest rates comes after the Reserve Bank of India hiked the repo rate - the rate at which its grants loans to commercial banks - to 6.5 per cent.

Given below are the latest FD interest rates paid by HDFC Bank on various maturities:

The following HDFC Bank FD interest rates are applicable from August 6, 2018 for deposits below Rs 1 crore:

Period < 1 Crore Interest Rate (per annum) **Senior Citizen Rates (per annum) 7 - 14 days 3.50% 4.00% 15 - 29 days 4.25% 4.75% 30 - 45 days 5.75% 6.25% 46 - 60 days 6.25% 6.75% 61 - 90 days 6.25% 6.75% 91 days - 6 months 6.25% 6.75% 6 mnths 1 day- 6 mnths 3 days 6.75% 7.25% 6 mnths 4 days 6.75% 7.25% 6 mnths 5 days- 9 mnths 6.75% 7.25% 9 mnths 1 day- 9 mnths 3 days 7.00% 7.50% 9 mnths 4 days 7.00% 7.50% 9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days 7.00% 7.50% 9 months 16 days 7.00% 7.50% 9 months 17 days < 1 Year 7.00% 7.50% 1 Year 7.25% 7.75% 1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days 7.25% 7.75% 1 year 4 days 7.25% 7.75% 1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days 7.25% 7.75% 1 Year 16 days 7.25% 7.75% 1 year 17 days - 2 Years 7.25% 7.75% 2 years 1day - 2 Years 15 days 7.10% 7.60% 2 Years 16 days 7.10% 7.60% 2 years 17 days - 3 Years 7.10% 7.60% 3 years 1day - 5 years 7.10% 7.60% 5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years 6.00% 6.50% 8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years 6.00% 6.50%

The following HDFC Bank FD interest rates are applicable from August 6, 2018 for deposits between Rs 1 crore-less than Rs 5 crore:

Period >=1 Crore to < 5 Crores Interest Rate (per annum) **Senior Citizen Rates (per annum) 7 - 14 days 4.25% 4.75% 15 - 29 days 4.25% 4.75% 30 - 45 days 6.25% 6.75% 46 - 60 days 6.50% 7.00% 61 - 90 days 6.50% 7.00% 91 days - 6 months 6.55% 7.05% 6 mnths 1 day- 6 mnths 3 days 7.00% 7.50% 6 mnths 4 days 7.00% 7.50% 6 mnths 5 days- 9 mnths 7.00% 7.50% 9 mnths 1 day- 9 mnths 3 days 7.25% 7.75% 9 mnths 4 days 7.25% 7.75% 9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days 7.25% 7.75% 9 months 16 days 7.25% 7.75% 9 months 17 days < 1 Year 7.25% 7.75% 1 Year 7.40% 7.90% 1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days 7.40% 7.90% 1 year 4 days 7.40% 7.90% 1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days 7.40% 7.90% 1 Year 16 days 7.40% 7.90% 1 year 17 days - 2 Years 7.40% 7.90% 2 years 1day - 2 Years 15 days 7.10% 7.60% 2 Years 16 days 7.10% 7.60% 2 years 17 days - 3 Years 7.10% 7.60% 3 years 1day - 5 years 7.00% 7.50% 5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years 7.00% 7.50% 8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years 7.00% 7.50%

The largest lender of the country, State Bank of India, revised its fixed deposit interest rates with effect from July 30. Canara Bank revised its FD interest rates with effect from August 4.