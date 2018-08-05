Canara Bank Revises FD Interest Rates; What SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank Pay

Fixed deposits, however, offer much higher interest rates than savings accounts.

Public sector lender Canara Bank has revised its fixed deposit rates. The move comes after country's largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), recently revised its fixed deposit rates. Fixed deposits (FDs) are secure financial instruments, which offer guaranteed returns. In a fixed deposit account, money is deposited for a specific time, which varies from seven days to 10 years. Normal savings accounts offer interest rates between 3-4 per cent usually. Fixed deposits, however, offer much higher interest rates than savings accounts.

Here is a comparison of fixed deposit (FD) rates offered by Canara Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank:

Fixed deposit (FD) rates offered by Canara Bank (Below Rs. 1 crore):

Revised from August 4, 2018:

Domestic Rate of Interest (%) p.a. For Deposits less than Rs.1 Crore w.e.f. 04.08.2018 Term Deposits (All Maturities) General Public Senior Citizen Rate of Interest (% p.a) Rate of Interest (% p.a) 7 days to 14 days * 5.75 6.25 15 days to 30 days 5.75 6.25 31 days to 45 days 5.75 6.25 46 days to 60 days 6.25 6.75 61 days to 90 days 6.25 6.75 91 days to 120 days 6.25 6.75 121 days to 179 days 6.25 6.75 180 days to 269 days 6.35 6.85 270 days to less than 1 year 6.4 6.9 1 year only 6.7 7.2 Above 1 year to less than 2 years 7 7.5 2 years & above to less than 3 years 6.7 7.2 3 years & above to less than 5 years 6.2 6.7 5 years & above to less than 8 years 6.2 6.7 8 years & above to 10 years 6.2 6.7 (Source: canarabank.com)

However, in the 7 days to 14 days bracket, rates are applicable only for single deposit of Rs 5 lakh & above .

Fixed deposit (FD) rates offered by State Bank of India (Below Rs. 1 crore):

Revised from July 30, 2018:

Term Interest rate for general public (% per annum) Interest rate for senior citizens (% per annum) 7 days to 45 days 5.75 6.25 46 days to 179 days 6.25 6.75 180 days to 210 days 6.35 6.85 211 days to less than 1 year 6.4 6.9 1 year to less than 2 year 6.7 7.2 2 years to less than 3 years 6.75 7.25 3 years to less than 5 years 6.8 7.3 5 years and up to 10 years 6.85 7.35

Fixed deposit (FD) rates offered by HDFC Bank (Less than Rs. 1 crore):

Rate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f July 6, 2018 Tenure Interest rate for general public Interest rate for senior citizen 7 - 14 days 3.50% 4.00% 15 - 29 days 4.25% 4.75% 30 - 45 days 5.75% 6.25% 46 - 60 days 6.25% 6.75% 61 - 90 days 6.25% 6.75% 91 days - 6 months 6.25% 6.75% 6 months 1 day- 6 months 3 days 6.35% 6.85% 6 months 4 days 6.35% 6.85% 6 months 5 days- 9 months 6.40% 6.90% 9 months 1 day- 9 months 3 days 6.40% 6.90% 9 months 4 days 6.40% 6.90% 9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days 6.40% 6.90% 9 months 16 days 6.40% 6.90% 9 months 17 days < 1 Year 6.40% 6.90% 1 Year 6.85% 7.35% 1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days 6.65% 7.15% 1 year 4 days 6.65% 7.15% 1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days 6.65% 7.15% 1 Year 16 days 6.65% 7.15% 1 year 17 days - 2 Years 7.00% 7.50% 2 years 1day - 2 Years 15 days 7.00% 7.50% 2 Years 16 days 7.00% 7.50% 2 years 17 days - 3 Years 7.00% 7.50% 3 years 1day - 5 years 7.00% 7.50% 5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years 6.00% 6.50% 8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years 6.00% 6.50% (Source: hdfcbank.com)

Fixed deposit (FD) rates offered by ICICI Bank:

Interest rates on Domestic, NRO & NRE deposits (Less than Rs 1 crore)

Rate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f June 07, 2018 Tenure General public Senior Citizen 7 days to 14 days 4 4.5 15 days to 29 days 4.25 4.75 30 days to 45 days 5.5 6 46 days to 60 days 5.75 6.25 61 days to 90 days 6 6.5 91 days to 120 days 6 6.5 121 days to 184 days 6 6.5 185 days to 289 days 6.25 6.75 290 days to less than 1 year 6.5 7 1 year to 389 days 6.6 7.1 390 days to 2 years 6.75 7.25 2 years 1 day upto 5 years 7 7.5 5 years 1 day upto 10 years 7 7.5 5 Years Tax saver FD(Max upto Rs. 1.50 lac) 7 7.5 (Source: icicibank.com)

Some fixed deposit accounts come with the facility of premature withdrawal while some have a compulsory lock-in period. The fixed deposit accounts which have a lock-in period of five or 10 years also offer income tax benefit under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.