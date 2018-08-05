NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Canara Bank Revises FD Interest Rates; What SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank Pay

Savings And Investments | | Updated: August 05, 2018 21:08 IST
Public sector lender Canara Bank has revised its fixed deposit rates. The move comes after country's largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), recently revised its fixed deposit rates. Fixed deposits (FDs) are secure financial instruments, which offer guaranteed returns. In a fixed deposit account, money is deposited for a specific time, which varies from seven days to 10 years. Normal savings accounts offer interest rates between 3-4 per cent usually. Fixed deposits, however, offer much higher interest rates than savings accounts.

Here is a comparison of fixed deposit (FD) rates offered by Canara Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank:

Fixed deposit (FD) rates offered by Canara Bank (Below Rs. 1 crore):

Revised from August 4, 2018:

DomesticRate of Interest (%) p.a.
 For Deposits less than Rs.1 Crore w.e.f. 04.08.2018
Term Deposits (All Maturities)General PublicSenior Citizen
Rate of Interest  (% p.a)Rate of Interest  (% p.a)
7 days to 14 days *5.756.25
15 days to 30 days5.756.25
31 days to 45 days5.756.25
46 days to 60 days6.256.75
61 days to 90 days6.256.75
91 days to 120 days6.256.75
121 days to 179 days6.256.75
180 days to 269 days6.356.85
270 days to less than 1 year6.46.9
1 year only6.77.2
Above 1 year to less than 2 years77.5
2 years & above to less than 3 years6.77.2
3 years & above to less than 5 years6.26.7
5 years & above to less than 8 years6.26.7
8 years & above to 10 years                  6.26.7
(Source: canarabank.com)  

However, in the 7 days to 14 days bracket, rates are applicable only for single deposit of Rs 5 lakh & above .

Fixed deposit (FD) rates offered by State Bank of India (Below Rs. 1 crore):

Revised from July 30, 2018:

TermInterest rate for general public (% per annum)Interest rate for senior citizens (% per annum)
7 days to 45 days5.756.25
46 days to 179 days6.256.75
180 days to 210 days6.356.85
211 days to less than 1 year6.46.9
1 year to less than 2 year6.77.2
2 years to less than 3 years6.757.25
3 years to less than 5 years6.87.3
5 years and up to 10 years6.857.35

 

Fixed deposit (FD) rates offered by HDFC Bank (Less than Rs. 1 crore):

 Rate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f July 6, 2018
TenureInterest rate for general publicInterest rate for senior citizen
7 - 14 days3.50%4.00%
15 - 29 days4.25%4.75%
30 - 45 days5.75%6.25%
46 - 60 days6.25%6.75%
61 - 90 days6.25%6.75%
91 days - 6 months6.25%6.75%
6 months 1 day- 6 months 3 days6.35%6.85%
6 months 4 days6.35%6.85%
6 months 5 days- 9 months6.40%6.90%
9 months 1 day- 9 months 3 days6.40%6.90%
9 months 4 days6.40%6.90%
9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days6.40%6.90%
9 months 16 days6.40%6.90%
9 months 17 days < 1 Year6.40%6.90%
1 Year6.85%7.35%
1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days6.65%7.15%
1 year 4 days6.65%7.15%
1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days6.65%7.15%
1 Year 16 days6.65%7.15%
1 year 17 days - 2 Years7.00%7.50%
2 years 1day - 2 Years 15 days7.00%7.50%
2 Years 16 days7.00%7.50%
2 years 17 days - 3 Years7.00%7.50%
3 years 1day - 5 years7.00%7.50%
5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years6.00%6.50%
8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years6.00%6.50%
(Source: hdfcbank.com)

 

Fixed deposit (FD) rates offered by ICICI Bank:

Interest rates on Domestic, NRO & NRE deposits (Less than Rs 1 crore)

 Rate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f June 07, 2018
TenureGeneral publicSenior Citizen
7 days to 14 days44.5
15 days to 29 days4.254.75
30 days to 45 days5.56
46 days to 60 days5.756.25
61 days to 90 days66.5
91 days to 120 days66.5
121 days to 184 days66.5
185 days to 289 days6.256.75
290 days to less than 1 year6.57
1 year to 389 days6.67.1
390 days to 2 years6.757.25
2 years 1 day upto 5 years77.5
5 years 1 day upto 10 years77.5
5 Years Tax saver FD(Max upto Rs. 1.50 lac)77.5
(Source: icicibank.com)

 

Some fixed deposit accounts come with the facility of premature withdrawal while some have a compulsory lock-in period. The fixed deposit accounts which have a lock-in period of five or 10 years also offer income tax benefit under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.

