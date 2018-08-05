Home Loans: Interest Rates Of SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank Compared

State Bank of India (SBI) offers various products under its home loans.

India's biggest mortgage lender HDFC Bank hiked interest rates on home loans by 20 basis points with effect from August 1, as mentioned on bank's website- hdfc.com. This is the third time this year that HDFC has raised its lending rates. This hike comes after Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) recently raised the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.5 percent. On the other hand, country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) currently offers home loans at interest rates starting from 8.45 per cent per annum. ICICI Bank's interest rate on home loans start from 8.55 per cent.

State Bank of India (SBI) home loans

State Bank of India (SBI) offers various products under its home loans. These are as follows: SBI regular home loans, SBI balance transfer of home loan, SBI Flexipay home loan, SBI privilege home loan, SBI Shaurya home loan, SBI pre-approved home loan, SBI realty home loan, SBI home top up loan, SBI bridge home loan, SBI tribal plus, SBI earnest money deposit, SBI reverse mortgage loan, SBI commercial real estate home loan, and SBI loan against property, as mentioned on SBI's portal- sbi.co.in.

SBI currently charges an interest rate of 8.45-8.55 per cent for home loans up to Rs 30 lakh from salaried women borrowers. For other borrowers, the interest rate is 8.5 per cent for loans up to Rs 30 lakh. Under the non-salaried category, SBI's interest rate stands at 8.6-8.7 per cent for home loans up to the same amount, and 8.65-8.75 per cent from other borrowers.

Category Home Loan (Term Loan) Up to Rs 30 lakh Above Rs 30 lakh and up to Rs.75 lakh Above Rs 75 lakh Salaried Women 8.45-8.55% p.a 8.60-8.70% p.a 8.70-8.80% p.a Others 8.50-8.60% p.a 8.65-8.75% p.a 8.75-8.85% p.a Non-Salaried Women 8.60-8.70% p.a 8.75-8.85% p.a 8.85-8.95% p.a Others 8.65-8.75% p.a 8.80-8.90% p.a 8.90-9.00% p.a

HDFC Bank home loans

HDFC Bank charges an interest rate of 8.70-9.20 per cent for home loans up to Rs 30 lakh for salaried women borrowers. For other customers, the bank charges a rate of 8.75-9.25 per cent for home loans up to Rs 30 lakh.

HDFC Bank now charges an interest rate of 8.80-9.30 per cent from salaried women borrowers for home loans above Rs 30 lakh. Other borrowers are charged at an interest rate of 8.85-9.35 per cent for home loans above Rs 30 lakh, as mentioned on bank's website- hdfc.com.

ICICI Bank home loans

ICICI Bank charges an interest rate of 8.55 per cent for home loans granted to salaried women borrowers. For other salaried buyers, bank's interest rate stands at 8.6 per cent. Under the self-employed category, ICICI Bank charges an interest rate of 8.7 per cent for loans granted to women borrowers, and 8.75 per cent in case of other borrowers. ICICI Bank charges a processing fee of an amount equal to 0.5 per cent of the loan amount plus the applicable service tax, according to the bank's official website- icicibank.com.