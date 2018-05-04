GST Council Meet: GST Network to Become 100% Government Entity

GST Council's 27th meet was held on Friday via video conferencing

The 27th GST (Goods and Services Tax) Council meet on Friday approved making the GST (Goods and Services Tax) Network a government entity by taking over 51% stake that is currently being held by private entities, says Union finance minister Arun Jaitley, reported PTI. The GST Council, the highest decision making body of GST regime, also deferred a decision on levying a cess on sugar and referred the issue of incentivising digital payments to a group of state finance ministers.

The GST Council meet on Friday was held via video conferencing. Mr Jaitley further said that the central government will own 50% in the GST Network, while the states will collectively hold the remaining half stake. Currently five private financial institutions HDFC, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, NSE Strategic investment and LIC housing finance together hold 51% stake in the GST Network.

The last GST meet (26th GST Council meet) was held on March 10.

As of now, the Government of India holds 24.5% equity in the GSTN and all States of the Indian Union, including NCT of Delhi and Puducherry, and the Empowered Committee of State Finance Ministers (EC), together hold another 24.5%.

The balance 51% equity is with non-Government financial institutions. The company has been set up primarily to provide IT infrastructure and services to the Central and State Governments, tax payers and other stakeholders for implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). The Authorised Capital of the company is Rupees ten crore only.