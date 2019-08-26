Gold Prices Top Rs 39,000 As Bull Run Continues: 10 Things To Know

Sovereign gold also surged by Rs 700 to 29,500 per eight grams.

Gold prices rose for the fifth straight day on Monday and continued its record-setting spree. Gold prices hit a new record high of Rs. 39,670 per 10 grams in Delhi. The prices jumped by Rs. 675 on the back of persistent buying from jewellers, a weaker rupee and positive trend overseas. Gold prices have been hitting a fresh record high every day since August 20. Silver prices also jumped by Rs 1,450 to Rs 46,550 per kilogram. The increase came due to fresh offtake by industrial units and coin makers.