Gold Prices Near 39,000 Rupees: 10 Things To Know

Here are 10 things to know about gold, silver prices today:
- In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent purity advanced Rs 25 to Rs 38,995 per 10 gram, while that of 99.5 per cent gained Rs 5 to Rs 38,825 per 10 gram.
- A weaker rupee led to the increase in price of the precious metal.
- The rupee declined below the 72 mark against the US currency in the opening session on Friday. It fell by 22 paise to trade at a nine-month low of 72.03 against the dollar in early session.
- Sovereign gold, however, stood steady at 28,800 per eight gram.
- In New York, spot gold was trading lower at $1,496.30 an ounce, while silver was almost flat at $17.11 an ounce.
- "Globally, gold traded weak with international spot gold prices falling below $1,500 on Friday on positive US equity futures and stronger dollar index," PTI quoted Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities as saying.
- The market is closely watching US Fed Chairman Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole seminar due later in the day.
- "US Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech will be crucial for markets to get clarity over future rate cuts which may affect gold prices," Mr Patel said.
- Silver ready held flat at 45,100 per kg, while weekly-based delivery declined Rs 99 to Rs 43,666 per kg.
- Silver coins held flat at Rs 91,000 for buying and Rs 92,000 for selling of 100 coins.
