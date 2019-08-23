Gold Prices Near 39,000 Rupees: 10 Things To Know

Gold prices have been hitting a fresh high every day since Tuesday.

Rising for fourth consecutive day, gold prices rose by Rs 25 on Friday to hit a record high of Rs 38,995 per 10 gram in the national capital, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). Gold prices have been hitting a fresh high every day since Tuesday. According to traders, persistent buying from jewellers mainly led to the rise in gold prices. Silver rates, on the other hand, were kept steady at the previous level of Rs 45,100 per kg.