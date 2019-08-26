Rupee Declines By 58 Paise, Hits New 2019 Low Against Dollar

The rupee moved in a range of 71.91-72.24against the US currency during Monday's session

The rupee opened lower against the US dollar at 72.03 on Monday, and declined to as much as 72.24 - down 58 paise from the previous close - in late morning deals. That marked the lowest intraday level recorded for the rupee so far in calendar year 2019. Analysts say weakness across emerging market currencies with the Chinese yuan hitting an 11-year low put pressure on the rupee. Weakness in international oil prices however provided some support to the rupee and limited its downside.