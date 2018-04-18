Gold Price Rises Marginally On Akshaya Tritiya Today: 10 Things To Know

Gold prices have risen by over 9 per cent since the last Akshaya Tritiya

On a day marked with the Akshaya Tritiya festival, gold prices in Delhi rose by a marginal Rs 30 per 10 grams. Gold prices in the national capital rose by Rs 30 to Rs 32,380 per 10 grams at the bullion market, news agency Press Trust of India reported. Buying by jewellers on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya and weakness in the rupee against the US dollar boosted gold prices. But weakness in international gold market limited the upside, according market observers. Akshaya Tritiya is an annual festival considered auspicious by many to purchase gold and other precious metals. Based on the Hindu calendar, Akshaya Tritiya is on April 18 this year. Last year, the Akshaya Tritiya festival was observed on April 28.