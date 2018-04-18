Akshaya Tritiya: SBI Offers Discounts, Cashback On Gold Jewellery, Details Here

Here are five things to know about SBI's offer on gold jewellery on Akshaya Tritiya using its debit cards:
1) Under the scheme aimed at Akshaya Tritiya 2018 festival, SBI is offering discount on gold as well as diamond jewellery, making charges and precious stones, among others, according to the bank's website.
This Akshaya Tritiya, we wish you and your family joy and prosperity. We have some great #discounts and #cashback on #jewellery brands just for you! Shop with your SBI Debit Card and avail the benefits.
2) The offer is valid till April 18, 2018 in select stores and can be availed "only with your SBI Debit Cards", SBI noted.
3) Dubbed as "an offer as previous as gold" by SBI, the scheme covers brands including Reliance Jewels, a jewellery retail chain which is part of Reliance Retail, the retail arm of Reliance Industries.
4) The offer can be availed by an SBI debit card holder - Visa, MasterCard or Maestro - by swipingthe SBI Debit Card at an eligible merchant outlet, according to the bank.
5) The offer cannot be clubbed with any other sale, scheme or discount running at the store and is not valid on purchase of solitaires, bullion, coins (except for Suvarna Jewels where the offer is on Gold Coin), gold bars or silver coins, SBI mentioned.
SBI also mentioned a list of stores along with their addresses where the offer can be availed. (For more details, click here)
SBI's debit card offer on purchase of jewellery opened on April 7, days ahead of Akshaya Tritiya. Every year, many jewellers roll out promotional schemes ahead of Akshaya Tritiya to attract buyers, say experts.
"Gold always was and will remain a useful asset class as it's a hedge against inflation and uncertainties," Abhinav Angirish, founder of www.investonline.in, told NDTV. One should have both equity and gold in their portfolio, but in certain proportions which is in line with their goal, he added.