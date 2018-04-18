NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Akshaya Tritiya: SBI Offers Discounts, Cashback On Gold Jewellery, Details Here

The offer is valid till April 18, SBI said on its website - bank.sbi. SBI's offer coincides with Akshaya Tritiya, which is on April 18.

Your Money | | Updated: April 18, 2018 12:23 IST
Akshaya Tritiya 2018: SBI is offering discount and cashback on gold/diamond jewellery, among others

On the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya 2018, SBI or State Bank of India is offering discounts and cashback on select jewellery brands. This was said by SBI, the country's largest bank, on microblogging site Twitter. SBI customers shopping for gold jewellery, among others, using the bank's debit card are eligible for the offer, according to the bank. Akshaya Tritiya is an annual festival considered auspicious by many to purchase gold and other precious metals. The offer is valid till April 18, SBI said on its website - bank.sbi. SBI's offer coincides with Akshaya Tritiya, which is on April 18.

Here are five things to know about SBI's offer on gold jewellery on Akshaya Tritiya using its debit cards:


1) Under the scheme aimed at Akshaya Tritiya 2018 festival, SBI is offering discount on gold as well as diamond jewellery, making charges and precious stones, among others, according to the bank's website.
 
2) The offer is valid till April 18, 2018 in select stores and can be availed "only with your SBI Debit Cards", SBI noted.

3) Dubbed as "an offer as previous as gold" by SBI, the scheme covers brands including Reliance Jewels, a jewellery retail chain which is part of Reliance Retail, the retail arm of Reliance Industries.

4) The offer can be availed by an SBI debit card holder - Visa, MasterCard or Maestro - by swipingthe SBI Debit Card at an eligible merchant outlet, according to the bank.

5) The offer cannot be clubbed with any other sale, scheme or discount running at the store and is not valid on purchase of solitaires, bullion, coins (except for Suvarna Jewels where the offer is on Gold Coin), gold bars or silver coins, SBI mentioned.

SBI also mentioned a list of stores along with their addresses where the offer can be availed. (For more details, click here)

SBI's debit card offer on purchase of jewellery opened on April 7, days ahead of Akshaya Tritiya. Every year, many jewellers roll out promotional schemes ahead of Akshaya Tritiya to attract buyers, say experts.

"Gold always was and will remain a useful asset class as it's a hedge against inflation and uncertainties," Abhinav Angirish, founder of www.investonline.in, told NDTV. One should have both equity and gold in their portfolio, but in certain proportions which is in line with their goal, he added.

Akshaya Tritiya 2018Akshaya Tritiya

