Akshaya Tritiya 2018: Should You Buy Gold Today? Here's What Experts Say

Ms Iyer expects gold prices to remain range-bound. "With anticipated rise in US rates, it (gold) may remain range-bound. But gold as part of asset allocation does good when uncertainty increases," Ms Iyer said.
Global gold prices remain highly sensitive to rising US interest rates. Higher interest rate increases the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
But financial experts advise a small allocation towards gold as a hedge towards volatility and uncertainty. "Gold as part of asset allocation does good when uncertainty increases. Hence, a small allocation could be considered at all times, though not with the intent of making money out of it, but more as a 'risk cover' on one's investment portfolio," Ms Iyer of Kotak MF said.
Abhinav Angirish, founder of www.investonline.in, also advises a portfolio allocation towards gold.
"Gold always was and will remain a useful asset class as it's a hedge against inflation and uncertainties. One should have both equity and gold in their portfolio, but in certain proportions which is in line with their goal," he said.
Many jewellers like Tanishq, PC Jewellers, and Malabar Gold and Diamonds were also providing discounts to cash in on Akshaya Tritiya.
"Ideally, gold or precious commodity should be between 5 to 10 percent of one's investment portfolio however it can vary depending on one's risk appetite and financial situation," said Rahul Agarwal, Director, Wealth Discovery/EZ Wealth.
Investors can also consider buying gold through futures and options, exchange traded funds (ETFs) and via monthly schemes. "Gold future contracts can be bought as hedge existing (against) physical gold position, whereas buying physical gold is good for people who have some need of gold jewelry down the line. Buying gold through monthly schemes gives small investors the chance to invest a smaller portion of their amount, and is a systematic plan of investment," said Mr Agarwal.
Ahead of Akshaya Tritiya, the government also issued Sovereign Gold Bond, 2018-19-Series-I scheme, which is open for subscription from April 16 to April 20, 2018. Sovereign Gold Bonds are issued by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on behalf of the Government of India.
Sovereign gold bond scheme was first launched by the government in 2015 and allows investors to take exposure to gold, without taking physical possession of gold. Investors can also earn interest income on the same. (With PTI Inputs)