GoAir Offers Domestic Flight Tickets From 1,199 Rupees, Details Here

Under GoAir's sale, the travel dates vary from destination to destination.

GoAir is offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,199 and Rs. 4,999 respectively in a limited-period sale. Bookings under the sale offer can be made till March 15, 2019, according to airline's website - goair.in. The sale is valid for travel between March 12, 2019 and October 16, 2019, said the carrier. However, the travel dates vary according to the destination. Under GoAir's offer, the cheapest flight ticket is available on Bengaluru-Nagpur route starting at an all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,199, applicable on travel between April 1 and April 14, 2019.

Here are the details of GoAir's offer on domestic flight tickets:

From To Travel Period Fare starting at Mumbai Port Blair Jul 08 - Jul 31 ₹6,799 Ahmedabad Lucknow Mar 24 - Mar 31 ₹2,399 Bengaluru Goa Mar 12 - Mar 31 ₹2,199 Bengaluru Nagpur Apr 01 - Apr 14 ₹1,199 Bengaluru Ranchi Apr 01 - Apr 21 ₹3,399 Mumbai Bengaluru Mar 12 - Mar 14 ₹1,799 Mumbai Nagpur Apr 01 - Apr 14 ₹2,299 Nagpur Bengaluru Apr 01 - Apr 28 ₹2,099 Nagpur Pune Apr 01 - Apr 14 ₹2,699 Pune Nagpur Apr 01 - Apr 14 ₹2,599 (As mentioned on GoAir's website)

Here are details of GoAir's offer on international flight tickets:

From To Travel Period Fare starting at Bengaluru Phuket Aug 01 - Aug 31 ₹6,299 Bengaluru Male Aug 12 - Aug 31 ₹4,999 Mumbai Phuket Jul 08 - Jul 31 ₹9,699 Mumbai Male Jul 08 - Aug 12 ₹7,299 Delhi Phuket Jul 01 - Aug 05 ₹8,099 Delhi Male Jul 01 - Aug 05 ₹8,699 Phuket Bengaluru Jul 01 - Aug 05 3,099 Thai bahts Phuket Delhi Jul 01 - Aug 05 4,099 Thai bahts Phuket Mumbai Jul 01 - Aug 05 4,399 Thai bahts Male Bengaluru Sep 02 - Oct 06 $89 Male Mumbai Sep 23 - Oct 13 $119 Male Delhi Jul 29 - Sep 01 $169

(As mentioned on GoAir's website)

GoAir's offer on flight tickets come amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector. Rival Vistara recently announced Dibrugarh as its twenty fourth destination. The carrier will operate direct flights between Dibrugarh and Bagdogra, effective from April 3, 2019.