GoAir Offers Domestic Flight Tickets From 1,199 Rupees, Details Here

GoAir is offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,199 and Rs. 4,999 respectively in a limited-period sale. Bookings under the sale offer can be made till March 15, 2019, according to airline's website - goair.in. The sale is valid for travel between March 12, 2019 and October 16, 2019, said the carrier. However, the travel dates vary according to the destination. Under GoAir's offer, the cheapest flight ticket is available on Bengaluru-Nagpur route starting at an all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,199, applicable on travel between April 1 and April 14, 2019.
Here are the details of GoAir's offer on domestic flight tickets:
|From
|To
|Travel Period
|Fare starting at
|Mumbai
|Port Blair
|Jul 08 - Jul 31
|₹6,799
|Ahmedabad
|Lucknow
|Mar 24 - Mar 31
|₹2,399
|Bengaluru
|Goa
|Mar 12 - Mar 31
|₹2,199
|Bengaluru
|Nagpur
|Apr 01 - Apr 14
|₹1,199
|Bengaluru
|Ranchi
|Apr 01 - Apr 21
|₹3,399
|Mumbai
|Bengaluru
|Mar 12 - Mar 14
|₹1,799
|Mumbai
|Nagpur
|Apr 01 - Apr 14
|₹2,299
|Nagpur
|Bengaluru
|Apr 01 - Apr 28
|₹2,099
|Nagpur
|Pune
|Apr 01 - Apr 14
|₹2,699
|Pune
|Nagpur
|Apr 01 - Apr 14
|₹2,599
(As mentioned on GoAir's website)
Here are details of GoAir's offer on international flight tickets:
|From
|To
|Travel Period
|Fare starting at
|Bengaluru
|Phuket
|Aug 01 - Aug 31
|₹6,299
|Bengaluru
|Male
|Aug 12 - Aug 31
|₹4,999
|Mumbai
|Phuket
|Jul 08 - Jul 31
|₹9,699
|Mumbai
|Male
|Jul 08 - Aug 12
|₹7,299
|Delhi
|Phuket
|Jul 01 - Aug 05
|₹8,099
|Delhi
|Male
|Jul 01 - Aug 05
|₹8,699
|Phuket
|Bengaluru
|Jul 01 - Aug 05
|3,099 Thai bahts
|Phuket
|Delhi
|Jul 01 - Aug 05
|4,099 Thai bahts
|Phuket
|Mumbai
|Jul 01 - Aug 05
|4,399 Thai bahts
|Male
|Bengaluru
|Sep 02 - Oct 06
|$89
|Male
|Mumbai
|Sep 23 - Oct 13
|$119
|Male
|Delhi
|Jul 29 - Sep 01
|$169
(As mentioned on GoAir's website)
GoAir's offer on flight tickets come amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector. Rival Vistara recently announced Dibrugarh as its twenty fourth destination. The carrier will operate direct flights between Dibrugarh and Bagdogra, effective from April 3, 2019.