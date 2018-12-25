GoAir Launches Additional Flights To Phuket

According to GoAir, it expanded the services effective December 22.

Budget passenger carrier GoAir on Monday said that it has enhanced its operations to Phuket with the launch of daily directly flights from Mumbai, New Delhi and Bengaluru, reported news agency Indo Asian News Service (IANS). "At the beginning GoAir started two direct flights per week to Phuket from Delhi, three direct flights per week to Phuket from Mumbai and Bengaluru," the airline said in a statement on Monday. "By the end of 2019 the airline will further expand its network by connecting 7 more Indian cities to Phuket." According to the airline, it expanded the services effective December 22.

The new flights come amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector, boosted by robust growth in passenger traffic registered over past few months.

Last week, GoAir has announced return flight tickets starting at Rs. 13,899 on select international routes in a limited-period offer. The airline is offering daily direct flights to Phuket from Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru at return fares from Rs. 13,899. Booking under the offer - applicable on travel between December 22, 2018 and March 31, 2019 - can be made till December 31, 2018, GoAir said.

Meanwhile, rival Jet Airways has announced a discount of up to 30 per cent in a limited-period scheme. Jet Airways' discount offer -- applicable on base fares in premiere and economy booking classes on select domestic and international flights -- is valid till January 1, 2019.

The number of air passengers served by domestic carriers increased by more than 20 per cent in the first ten months of the current calendar year. Domestic airlines carried 1,146.37 lakh passengers in January-October, as against 954.45 lakh in the corresponding period a year ago, according to data from aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

(With IANS inputs)