From Nirav Modi To Kanishk Gold, Banks Saw Biggest Frauds In FY18

State Bank of India (SBI) is at the forefront of an Rs 824.15-crore bank fraud involving Kanishk Gold.

It has not been a good year for the banking sector. As top banks of the country uncover one fraud after another, customers and investors have lost their trust in financial institutions while the government and the central bank exchanged a war of words. The government asked the Reserve Bank of India to fulfil its duties as the top regulator while Governor Urjit Patel defended the central bank, saying the top bank has limited control over public sector banks as government owns them. As of last September, state banks held about 87 per cent of the banking system's Rs 9.46 lakh crore of soured loans that are non-performing, restructured or rolled over.