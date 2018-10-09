Flipkart The Big Billion Days Sale: Dates, Offers, Discount On Products

Flipkart The Big billion Days sale will start from Wednesday and run til October 14.

Ahead of Diwali, if you want to buy new appliances, phones, and watches, among other things, you can choose from a wide array of online shopping platforms. E-commerce giants are back with their festive season sales this year. As the competition heats up, archrivals Flipkart, Amazon and Snapdeal are going all out to woo the maximum number of customers. Amazon is running the Great Indian Festival Sale from October 10-15, Snapdeal will start with the Mega Diwali Sale from October 10-14, and Flipkart's The Big billion Days sale will start from Wednesday and run til October 14.

Given below are details of The Big Billion Days sale of Flipkart:

Flipkart's The Big Billion Days offers

Under Flipkart's sale, customers can avail up to 90 per cent off on fashion apparel, up to 80 per cent discount on home, furniture, TVs and appliances and "jaw dropping deals" on mobiles, the company said.

Customers can also get 10 per cent discount on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. EMI (equated monthly installments) transactions can also be made. Customers can also avail no-cost EMIs subject to terms and conditions.

(Customers can also get 10 per cent discount on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards.) Flipkart's The Big Billion Days discount

Flipkart's The Big Billion Days sale will open between October 10-14 for certain products and between October 11-14 for others.

Between October 10-14, customers can avail up to 90 per cent on fashion products, up to 80 per cent off on TV and appliances, between 50-90 per cent off on home and furniture products, between 50-90 per cent off on beauty and sports products and toys, and up to 80 per cent discount on smart devices and other products, stated flipkart.com.

Between October 11-14, customers can avail up to 80 per cent discount on gadgets and accessories.

The Big Billion Days offers for Flipkart Plus members

Flipkart Plus members will get three hours of early access from 9 pm on October 9 and 10. Flipkart Plus is a loyalty program that aims to reward customers for the purchases they make on the online marketplace.

Earlier this year, Walmart, in a $16-billion deal, acquired a 77 per cent stake in Flipkart to become its largest shareholder.