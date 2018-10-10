Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Begins, Offers Extra 10% Off On HDFC Bank Cards

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, which usually runs ahead of Diwali, offers attractive discounts.

Walmart-backed Flipkart kick-started its annual festive season sale - The Big Billion Days - with effect from Wednesday. Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, which usually runs ahead of Diwali and Dusshera, offers attractive discounts. This year, Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will run from October 10-14, according to flipkart.com, the official website of the company. Discount offers can be availed on a range of products like home, furniture, appliances, mobiles, tablets, toys, and beauty products among other things. Customers transacting via HDFC Bank cards will also get a 10 per cent discount.

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Products, Offers

On fashion products, customers can avail an extra 10 per cent discount, which is available only for Wednesday. Men's footwear, backpacks, trolleys can be purchased on a discount of 40-80 per cent. Jeans and t-shirts are available for an amount under Rs 799. Discount between 50-80 per cent can be availed on bags, totes, and dresses, among other items.

Television sets can be purchased starting from a price of Rs 10,499. Refrigerators are priced from a price of Rs 9,299. Water purifiers can be purchased at a starting price of Rs 899. Sewing machines can be availed at a discount of up to 70 per cent.

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale offers are also available on home and furniture products. Products like bed sheets, beds, cookware sets, pressure cookers and mattresses, among others can be availed. Beds are from Rs 6,999, wall sheets are available from a starting price of Rs 249, and recliners are from Rs 8,499.

Flipkart has roped in a slew of celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Mahendra Singh Dhoni to promote the Big Billion Days sale.

Earlier this year, Walmart acquired a 77 per cent stake in Flipkart.