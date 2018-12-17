These Investment Schemes Guarantee Fixed Returns

All leading commercial and small finance banks offer the option of opening a fixed deposit account.

Money lying idle in bank accounts earns nominal interest rates. Financial experts thus advise investors to invest their wealth in schemes that offer good returns. People looking for massive returns can invest in stock and debt markets but they also need to be prepared for fluctuations in income. However, those looking for assured returns should park their funds in fixed-income schemes like fixed deposits (FD), recurring deposits (RD) and public provident fund (PPF), which guarantee a specific rate of return on investment.

(Also Read: Post Office Monthly Income Scheme Account: Interest Rate, Maturity Period, Other Details)

Given below are details about fixed deposits, recurring deposits and public provident fund accounts:

Fixed deposits:

Fixed deposits allow a customer to invest a particular amount until a pre-determined, specific period of time. Fixed deposits are offered by banks as well as companies. However, fixed deposits offered by a company - called as a corporate or company fixed deposit - do not guarantee returns. The returns on corporate fixed deposits depend on the profit that a company makes.

Bank fixed deposits assure of returns until a specific period. At the time of maturity of the deposit, you can either withdraw the money or re-invest it.

Bank fixed deposit rates 2018

All leading commercial and small finance banks offer the option of opening a fixed deposit account. Interest rates vary depending on the bank and the tenor of the deposit. For example, State Bank of India (SBI) offers 6.80 per cent annual interest on a fixed deposit maturing in one to less than two year. HDFC Bank offers 7.30 per cent interest per annum on a fixed deposit of one-year tenure. ICICI Bank offers 6.90 per cent annual rate of return on a fixed deposit maturing in 1 year to 389 days.

Small finance banks offer higher FD interest rates than mainstream commercial banks. For example, Jana Small finance Bank offers 8.50 per cent annual interest on fixed deposits maturing in 181 days to 365 days and more than one year-up to two years. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank offers 8.30 per cent interest per annum on a fixed deposit maturing in one to two years while Suyoday Bank offers 8.50 per cent annual rate of return on a fixed deposit of one to two years.

Post office fixed deposit rates 2018

India Post, which runs the postal network of the country, also allows customers to open fixed deposit account with guaranteed returns. On post office fixed deposits maturing in one, two, three and five years, the annual returns offered are 6.9 per cent, 7 per cent, 7.2 per cent and 7.8 per cent respectively.

Recurring deposits

Recurring deposits allow customers to build on savings in small, periodic installments. As compared to an FD, RDs require investors to contribute a particular amount on a periodic basis. Thus, RDs offer the facility of saving money in installments while offering attractive rates of interest on your investment.

Recurring deposit rates 2018

Recurring deposit interest rates are usually the same as fixed deposit returns. On a recurring deposit maturing in one to less than two years, SBI offers an annual interest of 6.80 per cent. HDFC Bank offers 7.30 per cent interest per annum on a recurring deposit of 12 months while ICICI Bank pays 7.10 per cent annual returns on a recurring deposit for 15 months.

Suyoday Bank and Equitas Small Finance Bank offer an interest of 8.50 per annum on a recurring deposit account of 15 months. Jana Small Finance Bank offers 8.5 per cent annual interest on a recurring deposit with tenures of six-12 months and more than 12- 24 months.

Post office recurring deposit rates 2018

India Post offers 7.3 per cent interest per annum on recurring deposit accounts.

Public provident fund scheme

PPF is a long-term investment option backed by the government. It offers safety with attractive interest rates and returns that are fully exempted from income tax. Investors can invest a minimum of Rs. 500 to a maximum of Rs.1,50,000 in one financial year. You can get the facilities of loan, withdrawal and extension of the PPF account.

(Also Read: How To Invest In PPF From State Bank Of India Account Online)

The biggest advantage of a PPF account is that it comes under the exempt, exempt, exempt (EEE) category of tax status. This means that returns, maturity amount and interest income are exempt from income tax. Deposits qualify for deduction from income under Section 80C of Income Tax Act.

You can open PPF accounts with leading banks. India Post also offers the option of opening a PPF account.

PPF interest rates 2018

Interest rates on PPF for the quarter ending December are fixed at 8 per cent per annum.