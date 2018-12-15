NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Your Money

Fixed Deposit Interest Rates: Returns Offered By Top Lenders Compared Here

The fixed deposit accounts which have a lock-in period of five or 10 years also offer income tax benefit under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.

Your Money | | Updated: December 15, 2018 15:40 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Fixed Deposit Interest Rates: Returns Offered By Top Lenders Compared Here

One can deposit a lump sum amount of money in fixed deposits from seven days to 10 years.


A fixed deposit (FDs) is a secure financial instrument offered by banks, which fetch guaranteed returns. In a fixed deposit account, money can be invested for a higher rate of interest than savings accounts. One can deposit a lump sum of money in fixed deposits for a specific period, ranging from seven days to 10 years. The fixed deposit accounts which have a lock-in period of five or 10 years also offer income tax benefit under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.

Here's a comparison of interest rates offered by SBI, IDBI Bank, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank on fixed deposits up to Rs. 1 crore:

State Bank of India (SBI):

Given below are the latest SBI FD interest rates on deposits below Rs 1 crore:

TenorsRevised For Public w.e.f. 28.11.2018Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.11.2018
7 days to 45 days5.756.25
46 days to 179 days6.256.75
180 days to 210 days6.356.85
211 days to less than 1 year6.46.9
1 year to less than 2 year6.87.3
2 years to less than 3 years6.87.3
3 years to less than 5 years6.87.3
5 years and up to 10 years6.857.35
Source: sbi.co.in

 

HDFC Bank:

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore from November 6, 2018:

Period< 1 Crore
Interest Rate (per annum)Senior Citizen Rates (per annum)
7 - 14 days3.50%4.00%
15 - 29 days4.25%4.75%
30 - 45 days5.75%6.25%
46 - 60 days6.25%6.75%
61 - 90 days6.25%6.75%
91 days - 6 months6.25%6.75%
6 months 1 day- 6 months 3 days6.75%7.25%
6 months 4 days6.75%7.25%
6 months 5 days- 9 months6.75%7.25%
9 months 1 day- 9 months 3 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 4 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 16 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 17 days < 1 Year7.10%7.60%
1 Year7.30%7.80%
1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days7.30%7.80%
1 year 4 days7.30%7.80%
1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days7.30%7.80%
1 Year 16 days7.30%7.80%
1 year 17 days - 2 Years7.30%7.80%
2 years 1 day - 2 Years 15 days7.40%7.90%
2 Years 16 days7.40%7.90%
2 years 17 days - 3 Years7.40%7.90%
3 years 1 day - 5 years7.25%7.75%
5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years6.50%7.00%
8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years6.50%7.00%
Source: hdfc bank.com

 

(Also Read: Transaction Charges On ATM-Cum-Debit Cards Levied By Top Banks)

ICICI Bank:

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore:

Tenure PeriodRate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f November 15, 2018
 GeneralSenior Citizen
7 days to 14 days44.5
15 days to 29 days4.254.75
30 days to 45 days5.56
46 days to 60 days66.5
61 days to 90 days6.256.75
91 days to 120 days6.256.75
121 days to 184 days6.256.75
185 days to 289 days6.57
290 days to less than 1 year6.757.25
1 year to 389 days6.97.4
390 days to 2 years7.17.6
2 years 1 day upto 3 years7.58
3 years 1 day upto 5 years7.257.75
5 years 1 day upto 10 years77.5
5 Years Tax saver FD(Max upto Rs. 1.50 lac)7.257.75
Source: icicibank.com

 

IDBI Bank

Interest Rate on Term Deposits (w.e.f. . November 21, 2018)
Resident Term Deposit / NRO for deposit upto less than Rs. 1 Crore
15-30 days5.756.25
31-45 days5.756.25
46-60 days6.256.75
61-90 days6.256.75
91-6 months6.256.75
6 months 1 day to 270 days6.57
271 days to < 1year6.57
1 year77.5
>1yrs to 2yrs7.057.55
>2 yrs to < 3 yrs7.057.55
3 yrs to < 1100 days6.857.35
1100 Days7.27.7
> 1100 days to < 5 yrs6.857.35
5 years6.857.35
> 5yrs - 7yrs6.256.75
>7 yrs - 10 yrs6.256.75
>10 yrs - 20 yrs66.5

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

fixed deposit (FD) interest ratesFixed deposit (FDs)

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
PV SindhuLive TVTamil NewsHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusMeghalaya Coal MineJohnson & JohnsonAUS vs INDIsha AmbaniPrasad PoisoningSterlite Copper

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top