NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Your Money

Jana Small Finance Bank Revises Fixed Deposit Interest Rates. Here's What Peers Pay

Small finance banks (SFBs), which cater to niche customers, offer banking products like savings, recurring and fixed deposit (FD) accounts.

Your Money | | Updated: December 14, 2018 18:32 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Jana Small Finance Bank Revises Fixed Deposit Interest Rates. Here's What Peers Pay

Jana Small Finance Bank revised its fixed deposit and recurring deposit interest rates effective today.


Small finance banks (SFBs), aimed at financial inclusion, offer financial products such as savings, recurring and fixed deposit (FD) accounts. While their products are similar to those provided by mainstream commercial banks, the interest rates paid by the small finance banks are higher comapred to their larger peers. Jana Small Finance Bank revised its fixed deposit and recurring deposit interest rates with effect from today. The small finance bank pays a return of 8.5 per cent on fixed deposits up to Rs 1 crore over a maturity period or term of 181-365 days, according to a statement by Jana Small Finance Bank.

Rival AU Small Finance Bank pays interest at the rate of 7 per cent on fixed deposits up to Rs 1 crore over a term of six months one day to 13 months. Another peer, Capital Small Finance Bank, pays an interest rate of 7.15 per cent on fixed deposits of the same size over a term of 180 days to less than one year. On the same tenure, State Bank of India (SBI), the largest lender of the country, pays interest at the rate of 6.80 per cent over a term of one to less than two years.

Here's a comparison of fixed deposit (FD) interest rates paid by Jana Small Finance Bank, Capital Small Finance Bank and AU Small Finance Bank on fixed deposits up to Rs 1 crore:

Jana Small Finance Bank

These are the FD interest rates paid by the bank on fixed deposits below Rs 1 crore, according to its website - janabank.com:

PeriodInterest Rate (p.a)Interest Rate (p.a)Interest Rate (p.a)
Fixed Deposit Plus with No Premature WithdrawalRegular Fixed DepositSenior Citizen Fixed Deposit
Applicable on deposit of >15 lakhsApplicable on deposit < 1 croreApplicable on deposit of < 1 crore
7-45 days6.00%6.00%6.60%
46-60 days6.50%6.50%7.10%
61-180 days7.25%7.00%7.60%
181-365 days8.75%8.50%9.10%
More than 1 year and up to 2 years 9.00%8.50%9.10%
More than 2 years to less than 3 years9.00%8.50%9.10%
3 years9.25%9.00%9.60%
More than 3 years and up to 5 years8.50%8.50%9.10%
More than 5 years and up to 10 years7.00%7.00%7.60%

(Also Read: Senior Citizens Get Up To 0.65% Higher Return On FD Investment Than General Public; Compare Rates Here)

AU Small Finance Bank

These are the FD interest rates paid by the bank on fixed deposits below Rs 1 crore, according to its website -  aubank.in:

TENURE BUCKETSInterest rate for general publicInterest rate for senior citizen
7 Days to 1 Month 15 Days5.50%6.00%
1 Month 16 Days to 3 Months6.75%7.25%
3 Months 1 Day to 6 Months6.90%7.40%
6 Months 1 Day to 13 Months7.00%7.50%
13 Months 1 Day to 18 Months8.25%8.75%
18 Months 1 Day to 24 Months8.50%9.00%
24 Months 1 Day to 36 Months7.75%8.25%
36 Months 1 Day to 45 Months7.75%8.25%
45 Months 1 Day to 60 Months8.00%8.50%
60 Months 1 Day to 120 Months7.25%7.75%

Capital Small Finance Bank

These are the FD interest rates paid by the bank on fixed deposits below Rs 1 crore, according to its website -  capitalbank.co.in:

SlabRate of interest for general public with effect from November 19, 2018Rate of interest for senior citizens with effect from November 19, 2018
15 Days to 30 Days5.25%5.75%
31 Days to 45 Days5.75%6.25%
46 Days to 89 Days6.50%7.00%
90 Days to 179 Days6.85%7.35%
180 Days to less than 1 Year7.15%7.65%
1 Year to less than 5 Years7.65%8.15%
5 Years and upto 10 Years7.50%8.00%
Special Category
400 Days7.85%8.35%
900 Days7.75%8.25%

Post offices pay between 6.9-7.8 per cent on fixed deposits.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Jana Small Finance BankSmall Finance BankAU Small Finance Bank

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Rafale DealLive TVTamil NewsHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusRajasthan CMSaina Nehwal WeddingAUS vs INDCalcutta UniversityJawa BikeVivo Nex

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top