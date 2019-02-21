NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Your Money

Kotak Mahindra Bank Revises Fixed Deposit Interest Rates

Fixed deposit accounts with a lock-in period of five or 10 years are eligible for deduction in income tax under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.

Your Money | | Updated: February 21, 2019 16:33 IST
Fixed deposit interest rates are subject to change from time to time.


Kotak Mahindra Bank revised its fixed deposit (FD) interest rates with effect from February 21, 2019, said the private sector lender on its website, kotak.com. The bank has revised the interest rates on select maturities. On maturity periods of 180 days, 181 days to 269 days and 270 days, the bank is now offering 6.75 per cent to general public and 7.25 per cent to senior citizens on FDs up to Rs. 1 crore, according to the lender's website. Previously, Kotak Mahindra Bank paid interest at the rate of 7 per cent to the general public and 7.5 per cent to the senior citizens on FDs of the same amount in the three maturities. 

Given below are the latest interest rates offered by Kotak Mahindra Bank on fixed deposits up to Rs 1 crore:

Interest Rates for Domestic / NRO / NRE Fixed Deposits effective from February 21, 2019
Maturity Periods - Premature Withdrawal AllowedGeneral public Senior citizens
7 - 14 Days3.50%4.00%
15 - 30 Days4.00%4.50%
31 - 45 Days5.00%5.50%
46 - 90 Days5.50%6.00%
91 - 120 Days6.25%6.75%
121 - 179 days6.25%6.75%
180 Days6.75%7.25%
181 Days to 269 Days6.75%7.25%
270 Days6.75%7.25%
271 Days to 363 Days7.00%7.50%
364 Days7.00%7.50%
365 Days to 389 Days7.30%7.80%
390 Days (12 months 25 days)7.40%7.90%
391 Days - Less than 23 Months7.30%7.80%
23 Months7.25%7.75%
23 months 1 Day- less than 2 years7.25%7.75%
2 years- less than 3 years7.25%7.75%
3 years and above but less than 4 years7.10%7.60%
4 years and above but less than 5 years7.00%7.50%
5 years and above up to and inclusive of 10 years6.50%7.00%

Fixed deposit interest rates are subject to change from time to time. Fixed deposit accounts with a lock-in period of five or 10 years are eligible for deduction in income tax under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.

