Profit
Home | Savings and Investments

Looking To Invest In Fixed Deposits? Check Out FD Rates Of Top Lenders

FD interest rates of most banks are higher for senior citizens as compared to those for the general public.

Savings And Investments | | Updated: February 16, 2019 12:10 IST
Fixed deposits can be started for specific period, which can be as short as 7 days.


Fixed deposit (FD), a secure investment instrument, offers higher interest rates than the deposits in savings accounts. Fixed deposits can be started for specific period, which can be as short as 7 days. FD interest rates of most banks are higher for senior citizens as compared to those for the general public. However, fixed deposit interest rates vary according to separate maturity baskets across different lenders. Investors can opt for a monthly, quarterly and annual interest payout.  Leading banks like State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, among others offer the facility of opening a fixed deposit.

(Also read: What Is SBI Multi-Option Deposit Scheme? All You Need To Know)

Given below are the latest fixed deposit (FD) interest rates offered by SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank:

State Bank of India (SBI)

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore, according to the bank's website - sbi.co.in:

TenorsRevised For Public w.e.f. 28.11.2018Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.11.2018
7 days to 45 days5.756.25
46 days to 179 days6.256.75
180 days to 210 days6.356.85
211 days to less than 1 year6.46.9
1 year to less than 2 year6.87.3
2 years to less than 3 years6.87.3
3 years to less than 5 years6.87.3
5 years and up to 10 years6.857.35
(Source: sbi.co.in)

 

HDFC Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 1 crore with effect from November 6, 2018 according to the bank's website - hdfcbank.com:

PeriodInterest rate on FD less than Rs. 1 Crore
 General publicSenior citizen
7 - 14 days3.50%4.00%
15 - 29 days4.25%4.75%
30 - 45 days5.75%6.25%
46 - 60 days6.25%6.75%
61 - 90 days6.25%6.75%
91 days - 6 months6.25%6.75%
6 months 1 day- 6 months 3 days6.75%7.25%
6 months 4 days6.75%7.25%
6 months 5 days- 9 months6.75%7.25%
9 months 1 day- 9 months 3 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 4 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 16 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 17 days < 1 Year7.10%7.60%
1 Year7.30%7.80%
1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days7.30%7.80%
1 year 4 days7.30%7.80%
1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 days7.30%7.80%
1 Year 16 days7.30%7.80%
1 year 17 days - 2 Years7.30%7.80%
2 years 1 day - 2 Years 15 days7.40%7.90%
2 Years 16 days7.40%7.90%
2 years 17 days - 3 Years7.40%7.90%
3 years 1 day - 5 years7.25%7.75%
5 Years 1 day - 8 Years6.50%7.00%
8 Years 1 day - 10 Years6.50%7.00%
(Source: hdfcbank.com)

 

ICICI Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 1 crore, according to the bank's website - icicibank.com:

Rate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f November 15, 2018
Tenure PeriodGeneralSenior Citizen
7 days to 14 days44.5
15 days to 29 days4.254.75
30 days to 45 days5.56
46 days to 60 days66.5
61 days to 90 days6.256.75
91 days to 120 days6.256.75
121 days to 184 days6.256.75
185 days to 289 days6.57
290 days to less than 1 year6.757.25
1 year to 389 days6.97.4
390 days to 2 years7.17.6
2 years 1 day up to 3 years7.58
3 years 1 day up to 5 years7.257.75
5 years 1 day up to 10 years77.5
5 years Tax saver FD (max up to Rs. 1.50 lakh)7.257.75
(Source: icicibank.com)

 

Kotak Mahindra Bank

The following FD interest rates are for deposits below Rs 1 crore with effect from December 20, 2018 according to the bank's website - kotak.com:

Interest Rates for Domestic / NRO / NRE Fixed Deposits effective from 20th December 2018
Maturity Periods - Premature Withdrawal AllowedRegular Less than Rs 1 CroreSenior citizen Less than Rs 1 Crore
7 - 14 Days3.50%4.00%
15 - 30 Days4.00%4.50%
31 - 45 Days5.00%5.50%
46 - 90 Days5.50%6.00%
91 - 120 Days6.25%6.75%
121 - 179 days6.25%6.75%
180 Days7.00%7.50%
181 Days to 269 Days7.00%7.50%
270 Days7.00%7.50%
271 Days to 363 Days7.00%7.50%
364 Days7.00%7.50%
365 Days to 389 Days7.30%7.80%
390 Days (12 months 25 days)7.40%7.90%
391 Days - Less than 23 Months7.30%7.80%
23 Months7.25%7.75%
23 months 1 Day- less than 2 years7.25%7.75%
2 years- less than 3 years7.25%7.75%
3 years and above but less than 4 years7.10%7.60%
4 years and above but less than 5 years7.00%7.50%
5 years and above upto and inclusive of 10 years6.50%7.00%

The FD accounts which have a lock-in period of five or 10 years also offer income tax benefit under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. The government in Interim Budget 2019-20 has proposed to increase the limit for tax deduction at source (TDS) on interest income earned on bank deposits from Rs 10,000 to Rs 40,000 per annum. The proposed TDS hike will come into effect from April 1, 2019.

fixed deposit (FD) interest ratesFixed deposit (FD)

