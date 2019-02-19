NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Fixed Deposit (FD) interest rates: The annual returns on FD investments are fixed even amid market fluctuations and geopolitical uncertainties.

Savings And Investments | | Updated: February 19, 2019 12:40 IST
Fixed Deposit (FD) Interest Rates Offered By Commercial Banks, Small Finance Banks, Post Office

Fixed deposit interest rates vary according to separate maturity baskets across different banks.


Fixed Deposits (FDs), which grant guaranteed returns on investments, offer higher interest rates than the deposits in savings accounts. FDs are fixed-income instruments, the returns on which are determined at the time of initiating the deposit. The annual returns on fixed deposit investments are fixed even amid market fluctuations and geopolitical uncertainties. However, fixed deposit interest rates vary according to separate maturity baskets across different lenders. FDs are offered by private and public sector banks, small finance banks (SFBs), non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and post offices.

Given below are the latest interest rates offered by SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, small finance banks and post office on fixed deposits:

State Bank of India (SBI)

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore, according to the bank's website - sbi.co.in:

TenorsRevised For Public w.e.f. 28.11.2018Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.11.2018
7 days to 45 days5.756.25
46 days to 179 days6.256.75
180 days to 210 days6.356.85
211 days to less than 1 year6.46.9
1 year to less than 2 year6.87.3
2 years to less than 3 years6.87.3
3 years to less than 5 years6.87.3
5 years and up to 10 years6.857.35
(Source: sbi.co.in)

 

HDFC Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 1 crore with effect from November 6, 2018 according to the bank's website - hdfcbank.com:

PeriodInterest rate on FD less than Rs. 1 Crore
 General publicSenior citizen
7 - 14 days3.50%4.00%
15 - 29 days4.25%4.75%
30 - 45 days5.75%6.25%
46 - 60 days6.25%6.75%
61 - 90 days6.25%6.75%
91 days - 6 months6.25%6.75%
6 months 1 day- 6 months 3 days6.75%7.25%
6 months 4 days6.75%7.25%
6 months 5 days- 9 months6.75%7.25%
9 months 1 day- 9 months 3 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 4 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 16 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 17 days < 1 Year7.10%7.60%
1 Year7.30%7.80%
1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days7.30%7.80%
1 year 4 days7.30%7.80%
1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 days7.30%7.80%
1 Year 16 days7.30%7.80%
1 year 17 days - 2 Years7.30%7.80%
2 years 1 day - 2 Years 15 days7.40%7.90%
2 Years 16 days7.40%7.90%
2 years 17 days - 3 Years7.40%7.90%
3 years 1 day - 5 years7.25%7.75%
5 Years 1 day - 8 Years6.50%7.00%
8 Years 1 day - 10 Years6.50%7.00%
(Source: hdfcbank.com)

 

ICICI Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 1 crore, according to the bank's website - icicibank.com:

Rate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f November 15, 2018
Tenure PeriodGeneralSenior Citizen
7 days to 14 days44.5
15 days to 29 days4.254.75
30 days to 45 days5.56
46 days to 60 days66.5
61 days to 90 days6.256.75
91 days to 120 days6.256.75
121 days to 184 days6.256.75
185 days to 289 days6.57
290 days to less than 1 year6.757.25
1 year to 389 days6.97.4
390 days to 2 years7.17.6
2 years 1 day up to 3 years7.58
3 years 1 day up to 5 years7.257.75
5 years 1 day up to 10 years77.5
5 years Tax saver FD (max up to Rs. 1.50 lakh)7.257.75
(Source: icicibank.com)

 

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 1 crore with effect from November 26, 2018, according to the bank's website - ujjivansfb.in:

TenureInterest Rate (pa)
(Under Rs. 1 crore)
7 Days to 29 Days5.50%
30 Days to 89 Days6.25%
90 Days to 179 Days6.75%
180 Days to 364 Days7.50%
1 Year to 2 Years8.30%
2 Years and 1 Day to 734 Days7.50%
735 Days8.25%
736 Days to 798 Days7.50%
799 Days8.60%
800 Days to 3 Years7.50%
3 Years and 1 Day to 5 Years7.00%
5 Years and 1 Day to 10 Years6.50%

The bank offers an additional 0.50 per cent interest rate for senior citizens, according to the bank's website.

Jana Small Finance Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 1 crore, according to the bank's website - janabank.com.

PeriodRegular FD Interest rate (p.a.)Senior Citizen FD Interest rate (p.a.)
Effective from December 14, 2018Effective from January 30, 2019
7-45 days6.00%6.60%
46-60 days6.50%7.10%
61-180 days7.00%7.60%
181-365 days8.50%9.10%
> 1 year- 2 years8.50%9.10%
> 2 years - < 3 years8.50%9.10%
= 3 years9.00%9.60%
> 3 years- 5 years8.50%9.10%
> 5 years- 10 years7.00%7.60%

 

Post office

Post office FD account offers interest rates across four maturities: one year, two years, three years, and five years. Given below are the FD interest rates offered by post office as mentioned on India Post's official website- indiapost.gov.in:

PeriodRate
1yr.A/c7.00%
2yr.A/c7.00%
3yr.A/c7.00%
5yr.A/c7.80%

In a post office FD account, interest is payable annually but is calculated quarterly.

