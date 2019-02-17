NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Your Money

Fixed Deposit Interest Rates Offered By Small Finance Banks

Small finance banks focus on financial inclusion by provision of savings vehicles and supply of credit to small business units

Your Money | | Updated: February 17, 2019 20:11 IST
Small finance banks often pay higher interest rates on deposits compared to commercial banks.


Fixed deposit (FDs), also known as term deposits, are secure financial instruments offered by private and public sector banks, small finance banks (SFBs), non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and post offices. Small finance banks pay higher interest rates on fixed deposits compared to commercial banks. Small finance banks focus on financial inclusion by provision of savings vehicles and supply of credit to small business units, small farmers, micro and small industries, and other unorganised sector entities.

Here's a comparison of fixed deposit (FD) interest rates paid by Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, Jana Small Finance Bank and Suryoday Small Finance Bank:

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 1 crore with effect from November 26, 2018, according to the bank's website - ujjivansfb.in:

TenureInterest Rate (pa)
(Under Rs. 1 crore)
7 Days to 29 Days5.50%
30 Days to 89 Days6.25%
90 Days to 179 Days6.75%
180 Days to 364 Days7.50%
1 Year to 2 Years8.30%
2 Years and 1 Day to 734 Days7.50%
735 Days8.25%
736 Days to 798 Days7.50%
799 Days8.60%
800 Days to 3 Years7.50%
3 Years and 1 Day to 5 Years7.00%
5 Years and 1 Day to 10 Years6.50%

The bank offers an additional 0.50 per cent interest rate for senior citizens, according to the bank's website, www.ujjivansfb.in.

 

AU Small Finance Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 1 crore with effect from January 14, 2019, according to the bank's website - aubank.in:

Tenure BucketsGeneral publicSenior Citizens
7 Days to 1 Month 15 Days5.50%6.00%
1 Month 16 Days to 3 Months6.75%7.25%
3 Months 1 Day to 6 Months6.90%7.40%
6 Months 1 Day to 13 Months7.00%7.50%
13 Months 1 Day to 18 Months8.25%8.75%
18 Months 1 Day to 24 Months8.25%8.75%
24 Months 1 Day to 36 Months8.50%9.00%
36 Months 1 Day to 45 Months7.75%8.25%
45 Months 1 Day to 60 Months8.00%8.50%
60 Months 1 Day to 120 Months7.25%7.75%

 

Jana Small Finance Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 1 crore, according to the bank's website - janabank:

PeriodRegular FD Interest rate (p.a.)Senior Citizen FD Interest rate (p.a.)
Effective from December 14, 2018Effective from January 30, 2019
7-45 days6.00%6.60%
46-60 days6.50%7.10%
61-180 days7.00%7.60%
181-365 days8.50%9.10%
> 1 year- 2 years8.50%9.10%
> 2 years - < 3 years8.50%9.10%
= 3 years9.00%9.60%
> 3 years- 5 years8.50%9.10%
> 5 years- 10 years7.00%7.60%

 

Suryoday Small Finance Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 1 crore with effect from September 29, 2019, according to the bank's website - suryodaybank.com:

PeriodInterest Rate (per annum)Senior Citizen Rate (per annum)
7 days to 14 days4.00%4.50%
15 days to 45 days4.00%4.50%
46 days to 90 days5.00%5.50%
91 days to 180 days5.50%6.00%
181 days to 240 days7.50%8.00%
241 days to less than 1 Year7.75%8.25%
1 Year to 2 Years8.50%9.00%
Above 2 Years to 3 Years8.75%9.25%
950 Days9.00%9.50%
Above 3 Years to less than 5 Years8.00%8.50%
5 Years8.25%8.75%
Above 5 Years to 10 Years7.25%7.75%

Post offices also offer the facility of fixed deposits. 

