Profit
Returns On Fixed Deposits In SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, UCO Bank

Bank fixed deposits (FDs) are fixed-income instruments with a guaranteed rate of return on investments.

Your Money | | Updated: December 04, 2018 17:39 IST
Interest rates on fixed deposits vary according to separate maturity baskets across different banks.


Bank fixed deposits (FDs) are fixed-income instruments with a guaranteed rate of return on investments. They are popular among investors mainly because of the fixed rate of return that they offer, unlike say, stocks or bonds, the returns on which fluctuate according to market volatility. Top lenders like State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and UCO Bank offer the option of creating a fixed deposit account. Interest rates on fixed deposits vary according to separate maturity baskets across different banks.

Given below are fixed deposit or FD interest rates of SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and UCO Bank:

State Bank of India (SBI):

Given below are the latest SBI FD interest rates on deposits below Rs 1 crore:

TenorsRevised For Public w.e.f. 28.11.2018Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.11.2018
7 days to 45 days5.756.25
46 days to 179 days6.256.75
180 days to 210 days6.356.85
211 days to less than 1 year6.46.9
1 year to less than 2 year6.87.3
2 years to less than 3 years6.87.3
3 years to less than 5 years6.87.3
5 years and up to 10 years6.857.35
Source: sbi.co.in


HDFC Bank:

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore from November 6, 2018:

Period< 1 Crore
Interest Rate (per annum)Senior Citizen Rates (per annum)
7 - 14 days3.50%4.00%
15 - 29 days4.25%4.75%
30 - 45 days5.75%6.25%
46 - 60 days6.25%6.75%
61 - 90 days6.25%6.75%
91 days - 6 months6.25%6.75%
6 months 1 day- 6 months 3 days6.75%7.25%
6 months 4 days6.75%7.25%
6 months 5 days- 9 months6.75%7.25%
9 months 1 day- 9 months 3 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 4 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 16 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 17 days < 1 Year7.10%7.60%
1 Year7.30%7.80%
1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days7.30%7.80%
1 year 4 days7.30%7.80%
1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days7.30%7.80%
1 Year 16 days7.30%7.80%
1 year 17 days - 2 Years7.30%7.80%
2 years 1 day - 2 Years 15 days7.40%7.90%
2 Years 16 days7.40%7.90%
2 years 17 days - 3 Years7.40%7.90%
3 years 1 day - 5 years7.25%7.75%
5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years6.50%7.00%
8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years6.50%7.00%
Source: hdfc bank.com

 

ICICI Bank:

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore:

Tenure PeriodRate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f November 15, 2018
 GeneralSenior Citizen
7 days to 14 days44.5
15 days to 29 days4.254.75
30 days to 45 days5.56
46 days to 60 days66.5
61 days to 90 days6.256.75
91 days to 120 days6.256.75
121 days to 184 days6.256.75
185 days to 289 days6.57
290 days to less than 1 year6.757.25
1 year to 389 days6.97.4
390 days to 2 years7.17.6
2 years 1 day upto 3 years7.58
3 years 1 day upto 5 years7.257.75
5 years 1 day upto 10 years77.5
5 Years Tax saver FD(Max upto Rs. 1.50 lac)7.257.75
Source: icicibank.com

UCO Bank:

Time PeriodRevised Rate w.e.f 10.09.2018
7 - 14 Days4.50%
15 - 29 Days4.50%
30 - 45 Days5.00%
46 - 60 Days5.50%
61 - 90 Days5.50%
91 - 120 Days6.00%
121 - 150 Days6.00%
151-180 Days6.00%
181 to 364 days6.35%
1 year6.70%
More than 1 year upto 2 Years6.75%
Above 2 Years upto 3 Years6.75%
Above 3 Years and less than 5 Years6.75%
5 years and above6.75%
Source: ucobank.com

Post offices across the country also offer fixed deposits, the interest rates on which range from 6.9 per cent-7.8 per cent per annum.

