Returns On Fixed Deposits In SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, UCO Bank

Interest rates on fixed deposits vary according to separate maturity baskets across different banks.

Bank fixed deposits (FDs) are fixed-income instruments with a guaranteed rate of return on investments. They are popular among investors mainly because of the fixed rate of return that they offer, unlike say, stocks or bonds, the returns on which fluctuate according to market volatility. Top lenders like State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and UCO Bank offer the option of creating a fixed deposit account. Interest rates on fixed deposits vary according to separate maturity baskets across different banks.

Given below are fixed deposit or FD interest rates of SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and UCO Bank:

State Bank of India (SBI):

Given below are the latest SBI FD interest rates on deposits below Rs 1 crore:



Tenors Revised For Public w.e.f. 28.11.2018 Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.11.2018 7 days to 45 days 5.75 6.25 46 days to 179 days 6.25 6.75 180 days to 210 days 6.35 6.85 211 days to less than 1 year 6.4 6.9 1 year to less than 2 year 6.8 7.3 2 years to less than 3 years 6.8 7.3 3 years to less than 5 years 6.8 7.3 5 years and up to 10 years 6.85 7.35 Source: sbi.co.in



(Also Read: Looking To Invest In SBI Deposit Schemes? Here are 10 Options For You)

HDFC Bank:

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore from November 6, 2018:

Period < 1 Crore Interest Rate (per annum) Senior Citizen Rates (per annum) 7 - 14 days 3.50% 4.00% 15 - 29 days 4.25% 4.75% 30 - 45 days 5.75% 6.25% 46 - 60 days 6.25% 6.75% 61 - 90 days 6.25% 6.75% 91 days - 6 months 6.25% 6.75% 6 months 1 day- 6 months 3 days 6.75% 7.25% 6 months 4 days 6.75% 7.25% 6 months 5 days- 9 months 6.75% 7.25% 9 months 1 day- 9 months 3 days 7.10% 7.60% 9 months 4 days 7.10% 7.60% 9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days 7.10% 7.60% 9 months 16 days 7.10% 7.60% 9 months 17 days < 1 Year 7.10% 7.60% 1 Year 7.30% 7.80% 1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days 7.30% 7.80% 1 year 4 days 7.30% 7.80% 1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days 7.30% 7.80% 1 Year 16 days 7.30% 7.80% 1 year 17 days - 2 Years 7.30% 7.80% 2 years 1 day - 2 Years 15 days 7.40% 7.90% 2 Years 16 days 7.40% 7.90% 2 years 17 days - 3 Years 7.40% 7.90% 3 years 1 day - 5 years 7.25% 7.75% 5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years 6.50% 7.00% 8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years 6.50% 7.00% Source: hdfc bank.com

(Also Read: Transaction Charges On ATM-Cum-Debit Cards Levied By Top Banks)

ICICI Bank:

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore:



Tenure Period Rate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f November 15, 2018 General Senior Citizen 7 days to 14 days 4 4.5 15 days to 29 days 4.25 4.75 30 days to 45 days 5.5 6 46 days to 60 days 6 6.5 61 days to 90 days 6.25 6.75 91 days to 120 days 6.25 6.75 121 days to 184 days 6.25 6.75 185 days to 289 days 6.5 7 290 days to less than 1 year 6.75 7.25 1 year to 389 days 6.9 7.4 390 days to 2 years 7.1 7.6 2 years 1 day upto 3 years 7.5 8 3 years 1 day upto 5 years 7.25 7.75 5 years 1 day upto 10 years 7 7.5 5 Years Tax saver FD(Max upto Rs. 1.50 lac) 7.25 7.75 Source: icicibank.com

(Also Read: Axis Bank Revises Fixed Deposit (FD) Interest Rates; What Other Lenders Pay)

UCO Bank:

Time Period Revised Rate w.e.f 10.09.2018 7 - 14 Days 4.50% 15 - 29 Days 4.50% 30 - 45 Days 5.00% 46 - 60 Days 5.50% 61 - 90 Days 5.50% 91 - 120 Days 6.00% 121 - 150 Days 6.00% 151-180 Days 6.00% 181 to 364 days 6.35% 1 year 6.70% More than 1 year upto 2 Years 6.75% Above 2 Years upto 3 Years 6.75% Above 3 Years and less than 5 Years 6.75% 5 years and above 6.75% Source: ucobank.com

Post offices across the country also offer fixed deposits, the interest rates on which range from 6.9 per cent-7.8 per cent per annum.