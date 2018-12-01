Transaction Charges On ATM-Cum-Debit Cards Levied By Top Banks

Banks charge an amount for the issuance and annual maintenance of ATM cards.

Top banks in the country offer ATM-cum-debit cards but levy certain usage charges. From State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender, to private sector peers like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank - lenders offer a fixed number of ATM transactions free of cost every month. The ATM charges apply depending on the type - whether it belongs to the same bank where the customer's account is located or some other bank - and nature of ATM - whether the ATM is located in a metropolitan or any other city in the country.

Here's a comparison of ATM transaction charges by SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank:

State Bank of India

Here are the various charges of SBI's ATM cards as stated on sbi.co.in:

Debit Card Issuance Charges Normal (Classic/Global) Nil Gold Debit Card 100/- (including service tax) Platinum Debit Card 306/- (including service tax) Debit Card Annual Maintenance Charges (Recovered at the beginning of the second year onwards) Classic Debit Card 100/- plus service tax Silver/Global /Yuva /Gold Debit Card 150/- plus service tax Platinum Debit Card 200/- plus service tax Pride/Premium Business Debit Card 300/- plus service tax Debit Card Replacement Charges Rs.204/- (including service tax) Duplicate PIN/ Regeneration of PIN Rs.51/- (including service tax) Domestic Transaction Charges Transactions at State Bank Group ATMs Free Other Bank ATMs - Up to 5 Transactions during a calendar month (for savings bank account only) Free Other Bank ATMs – Beyond 5 transactions(in Savings account) AND other than savings account: Financial Transaction: 17/- (including service tax) Non-Financial Transaction 6/- (including service tax)

HDFC Bank

Here are the various charges of HDFC Bank's ATM cards as stated on hdfcbank.com:

ATM / DEBIT CARD RELATED CHARGES ATM card No Charge ATM card - Replacement charges Replacement of a lost card - Rs 200 (plus taxes) ATM card - Transaction charge - non HDFC Bank domestic ATMs No Charge (effective 1st Dec 2014) Debit Card - Annual Fee - Regular Rs 150 per year (plus taxes) (w.e.f. 25th Dec'14) Debit Card - Renewal Fee - Regular Rs 150 per year (plus taxes) (w.e.f. 25th Dec'14) Debit Card - Annual Fee - Platinum Rs 750 per year (plus taxes) (w.e.f. 1st June'15) Debit Card - Renewal Fee - Platinum Rs 750 per year (plus taxes) (w.e.f. 1st June'15) Debit Card - Replacement charges Replacement/Reissuance Charges for Debit Cards - Rs. 200 plus applicable taxes Add-on debit card - Regular One add-on card - No Charge for the first year Rs 150 per year (plus taxes) (w.e.f. 25th Dec'14) Debit Card - Transaction charge - HDFC Bank ATMs No Charge Debit Card - Transaction charge - non HDFC Bank domestic ATMs First 5 Transactions Free across all Cities Transactions over and above free limit will be charged as under: Cash withdrawal - Rs. 20 plus applicable taxes (W.e.f 1st Nov'17) Non-Financial Transaction - Rs. 8.5 plus applicable taxes (W.e.f 1st Nov'17) PIN regeneration charge Rs 50 (plus taxes) Number of Cash transactions 4 free cash transactions per month (Cumulative of Deposit and Withdrawal) 5th transaction onwards - Rs.150/- per transaction plus applicable taxes (W.e.f 1st Nov'17) would be levied Value of Cash transactions Any HDFC Branch (Cumulative of Deposit and Withdrawal) 2 lakh - Free per month per account. Above 2 lakh - Rs.5/- per thousand or part thereof, subject to a minimum of Rs.150/- plus applicable taxes (W.e.f 1st Nov'17) Third party Cash transaction Upto a limit of Rs.25,000/- per day - Rs.150/- plus applicable taxes (W.e.f 1st Nov'17) (Cumulative of Deposit and Withdrawal) Above Rs.25,000/- not allowed

ICICI Bank

Here are the various charges of ICICI Bank's ATM cards as stated on icicibank.com:

Transaction type Transaction charges Joining Fee Rs. 250 + GST as applicable Annual Fee Rs. 250 + GST as applicable Lost card replacement Rs. 199 + GST as applicable Cash withdrawal from ICICI Bank ATM's Free Cash withdrawal from Non ICICI Bank ATM's Rs. 20 per withdrawal + GST as applicable Balance Inquiry from ICICI Bank ATM's Free Balance Inquiry from Non ICICI Bank ATM's Rs. 8 per inquiry + GST as applicable

Axis Bank

Here are the various charges of Axis Bank's ATM cards as stated on axisbank.com:

Card Platform Visa Classic/Platinum Issuance Fees Rs. 200 + taxes Annual Fees Rs. 150 Replacement Fee Rs. 200 ATM Withdrawal Limit (Per Day) Rs. 40,000 Purchases Limit per day Rs. 1,00,000 Lost Card Liability Rs. 50,000 Personal Accident Insurance Cover Rs. 2 lakh Airport Lounge Access No MyDesign Rs. 150 extra

